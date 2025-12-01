Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock North’s Abbey Ward

Name: Abbey Ward

School: Woodstock North

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Ward, a junior, broke the Thunder single-game record with 38 points in a win against Rockford Jefferson at the Wauconda Tournament on Nov. 22. Ward knocked down 16 field goals and 6 of 10 free throws, scoring 25 of her 38 points in the second half.

The previous record was held by 2023 graduate Gracie Zankle with 30 points in a win over Richmond-Burton on Jan. 12, 2023.

For her performance, Ward was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Johnburg girls basketball’s Summer Toussaint and Burlington Central girls basketball’s Audrey LaFleur also were nominated.

Ward answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following her record performance.

You broke the school record with 38 points. What does that accomplishment mean to you and what enabled you to reach that feat?

Ward: This accomplishment means a lot to me, because I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, and I love the sport. The way I was able to achieve this record is because of my teammates’ constant support and the great environment I’m surrounded by.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Ward: Kylie Stevens.

What superhero power would you like to have?

Ward: A superhero power I would like to have is teleportation so I can go anywhere, anytime.

Who is your favorite professional team and/or athlete?

Ward: LaMelo Ball.

What is something you can’t live without?

Ward: Something I can’t live without is Aquaphor.

What is your favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving food?

Ward: My favorite Thanksgiving food would be mashed potatoes. Least favorite would be gravy.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Ward: I like to hang out with my friends in my free time.

What is the best Christmas present you’ve ever received?

Ward: The best Christmas gift I’ve ever received is my cat Edward.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Ward: Michael Jordan.

What goals do you have for this season?

Ward: A team goal we have is to be competitive every game and have fun.