3 pets rescued, cat missing and house left uninhabitable after fire in Huntley

The Huntley Fire Protection District rescue two dogs and a cat, and another cat remains missing after a house fire broke out on Dec. 1, 2025 in Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A two-story home in Huntley was left uninhabitable from a fire Monday morning from which firefighters rescued three pets, officials reported.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 10:39 a.m. Monday to Ashley Street for a reported house fire. The call was upgraded to a working fire response after 911 callers said flames were visible, Huntley Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

First responders arrived to “heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story home,” Vucha said. Within 15 minutes, a large portion of the fire was extinguished from the backyard outside the home while firefighters also entered inside to complete the fire suppression.

The Huntley Fire Protection District respond to the 10100 block of Ashley Street in Huntley for a house fire on Dec. 1, 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Two dogs were rescued and a cat was later rescued after the fire was extinguished. A second cat is still missing, Vucha said. The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and is considered uninhabitable until extensive repairs are made, according to the release. No injuries were reported and no one was inside the home during the fire.

Fire crews stayed at the home for two hours to complete overhaul and investigative efforts, according to Vucha.

Though the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, officials remind residents to practice safety with holiday decorations.

“As residents decorate for the holidays, we encourage everyone to take a few minutes to check their lighting and open flame setups,” the release said. “Inspect cords for damage, avoid overloading outlets and turn lights off when leaving the home. Keep candles and other open flames away from decorations and anything that can burn. Simple steps like these go a long way in reducing fire risks during the holiday season.”