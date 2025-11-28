McHenry County chambers help promote local for Small Business Saturday

As Small Business Saturday approaches, McHenry County chambers of commerce are encouraging the community to support local enterprises.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event that reminds consumers of the importance of shopping local and promotes local businesses.

Cathy Moran, membership coordinator of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, said American Express started the day to encourage people to support independent retailers and restaurants.

Moran said the chamber has given out American Express Small Business Saturday promotional kits and will highlight the day on its platforms.

“While Small Business Saturday is a great marketing awareness program, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce promotes Small Business every day!” Moran said.

Lynn Caccavallo, president and CEO of the Cary-Grove Chamber, said it will help promote chamber members’ specials on social media.

McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Ostap said there will be a Holiday Market at the Riverwalk Shoppes that also features an “Around the World” passport event where each shop will have “something special to represent a different country.”

Those who complete a passport can turn it in for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

Ostap said there will also be a scavenger hunt at other retail stores in McHenry. Participants can search the participating stores for Santa’s missing reindeer and a store employee will give them a “corresponding store sticker” to put on the correct reindeer when it’s found, Ostap said.

People can turn in completed cards for a chance to win a Toshiba 55″ 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, a game night basket or an Imagetec Bluetooth wireless speaker, Ostap said.

“Separately, the city of McHenry is offering its Blu-Dot Open Rewards program again and is offering 10% cash back for any sales at designated small businesses for Small Business Saturday,” Ostap said.

Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amy Humbracht said the chamber is planning to promote shopping local in Woodstock on Small Business Saturday at Friday’s Lighting of the Square and on social media.

The Woodstock Chamber also has a social media series going that focuses on a different category each week, like retail, specialty retail, restaurants, nonprofits and service, Humbracht said.

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Marketing Communications Manager Katie Sinde said the chamber wasn’t doing anything specific for Small Business Saturday. Rather, “we are taking a season-long approach to encouraging our members and the community to shop local throughout the holiday season, and all year long. Our messaging highlights the positive economic impact of spending locally and how those dollars directly support our community,” Sinde said.

Sinde added that the chamber is also conducting a promotional campaign on social media channels and email newsletters to help members amplify their reach and increase visibility during the holidays.