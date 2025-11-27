Village of Fox Lake rings in season with 2025 Festival of Lights Parade

In this undated file photo, chamber singers from Grant Community High School sing Christmas carols during the Holiday Tree Lighting at Millennium Park during the Fox Lake Festival of Lights. (Candace H)

The Village of Fox Lake invites residents, visitors, and community partners to celebrate one of the community’s most beloved traditions as the 2025 Festival of Lights returns Nov. 29.

The event showcases the village’s commitment to anchoring long-standing traditions while creating meaningful, family-centered experiences for all.

The evening begins with the annual Festival of Lights Parade, stepping off promptly at 5 p.m. from Grant Community High School. Attendees can expect a festive procession of illuminated floats, community organizations, public safety vehicles, local partners, and Sant Claus — all celebrating the start of the holiday season in Fox Lake.

Immediately following the parade, the celebration continues at Millennium Park with the community Tree Lighting Ceremony. The moment will be accompanied by performances from the Merry Masker Carolers and the Grant Community High School Choir, adding a classic holiday soundtrack to the evening’s festivities.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary food and hot cocoa generously donated by local businesses, including Dunkin’, El Puerto Mexican Restaurant, Mijo’s Authentic Mexican Food, Perricone’s – A Soup & Sandwich Joint, and Rosati’s Pizza Fox Lake. Santa Claus will be on-site to visit with children and families, providing an opportunity for photos and holiday wishes.

This year, the Village is honored to recognize Jeff and Christy Sefcik as the 2025 Parade Marshals. Both have made lasting contributions as longtime community educators whose dedicated service has positively shaped generations of young people in Fox Lake.

For the first time, the Festival of Lights Parade will be broadcast live on FM 89.9, allowing residents near and far to experience the event in real time. The broadcast is made possible through a partnership with Promote Fox Lake, and Parade MC Micheal Lescher. Promote Fox Lake’s Holiday Light Show at the Fox Lake Community Garden debuts during the parade and continues to illuminate downtown Fox Lake throughout the season.

“The Festival of Lights is one of our most cherished community events, and each year brings new energy and new memories,” Mayor Donny Schmit said in a news release. “We are proud to celebrate the holiday season with our residents, honor outstanding educators like Jeff and Christy Sefcik, and continue traditions that make Fox Lake a place where everyone belongs.”

The village encourages parade attendees to stay on the sidewalks and make sure children are not in the streets. Additional details, including parade route maps and parking information, can be found on the village’s website.