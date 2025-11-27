Get your sparkle on: Holiday tree-lightings, parades and festivals in McHenry County, starting Friday

Tree-lightings, parade and festival about this holiday season in the McHenry County area, starting right after Thanksgiving.
Crystal Lake Festival of Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lane: Nov. 28 downtown. Parade kicks off at 7 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane decorations on display through Jan. 5 at Brink and Grant streets. downtowncl.org/holidays.
Woodstock Lighting of the Square: Nov. 28. Festivities begin at 4 p.m.; lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Christmas tree and gingerbread house walks, grand entrance by Santa, appearance by the Grinch, Woodstock Brass Choir and Dickens Carolers, toy drive and more. woodstockil.gov/1059/Lighting-of-the-Square.
Illinois Railway Museum Happy Holiday Railway: 40-minute train rides with Santa Nov. 28-Dec. 22 at museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. irm.org.
Woodstock Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Historic Woodstock Square. woodstockilchamber.com/christmas-parade.
A Very Merry Huntley: Daylong schedule of events Dec. 6 includes Running of the Elves, Kris Kringle Market, parade kicking off at 5 p.m. and Lighting of the Square and holiday fireworks at 5:15. huntley.il.us, click on special events.
Algonquin’s Miracle on Main: Dec. 6 at Historic Village Hall. Events 4-7 p.m. with Merry Market on Main starting at 3 p.m. Tree lighting, Santa visits, live reindeer, trackless train rides, more. facebook.com/events/3007372679462487.
Christmas in Harvard: Dec. 6 downtown Harvard, with events including Gingerbread Showdown display; art, craft and vintage fair; Harvard OCTAVE band performance, more. Schedule listed as tentative. starlinefactory.com/event/christmas-in-harvard. Egg Nog Jog at 2 p.m. cityofharvard.org/parksrec/page/egg-nog-jog.
Marengo Christmas Parade and Holiday Celebration: Dec. 6, municipal lot behind fire station. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with tree lighting to follow. Parade entries due Nov. 28. facebook.com/MarengoFireRescue.
Home for the Holidays: Dec. 6 McHenry County Historical Society and Museum in Union, 9-4 p.m. Pictures with Santa, Dickens carolers at 1 p.m., Christmas swag and raffle. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org/events.
Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7, parade at 1 p.m., Main Street. Petting zoo, sleigh rides, caroling, cookie decorating, visits with Santa, more. business.carygrovechamber.com/events.
Ice Sculpture Cocoa Crawl on Huntley Square: 12-5 p.m. Dec. 13. huntleychamber.org/events.
Want your event added to this list? Email us at tips@nwherald.com. We will continue to update it!