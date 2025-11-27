Get your sparkle on: Holiday tree-lightings, parades and festivals in McHenry County, starting Friday

Woodstock Wille celebrates the Lighting of the Square Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Woodstock. The annual holiday season event features brass music, caroling, free doughnuts and cider, food trucks, festive selfie stations and shopping. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Tree-lightings, parade and festival about this holiday season in the McHenry County area, starting right after Thanksgiving.

Crystal Lake Festival of Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lane: Nov. 28 downtown. Parade kicks off at 7 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane decorations on display through Jan. 5 at Brink and Grant streets. downtowncl.org/holidays.

Woodstock Lighting of the Square: Nov. 28. Festivities begin at 4 p.m.; lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Christmas tree and gingerbread house walks, grand entrance by Santa, appearance by the Grinch, Woodstock Brass Choir and Dickens Carolers, toy drive and more. woodstockil.gov/1059/Lighting-of-the-Square.

Illinois Railway Museum Happy Holiday Railway: 40-minute train rides with Santa Nov. 28-Dec. 22 at museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. irm.org.

Woodstock Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Historic Woodstock Square. woodstockilchamber.com/christmas-parade.

A Very Merry Huntley: Daylong schedule of events Dec. 6 includes Running of the Elves, Kris Kringle Market, parade kicking off at 5 p.m. and Lighting of the Square and holiday fireworks at 5:15. huntley.il.us, click on special events.

Algonquin’s Miracle on Main: Dec. 6 at Historic Village Hall. Events 4-7 p.m. with Merry Market on Main starting at 3 p.m. Tree lighting, Santa visits, live reindeer, trackless train rides, more. facebook.com/events/3007372679462487.

Members of the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline entertain as they pass by during the annual Festival of Lights Parade on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in downtown Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Christmas in Harvard: Dec. 6 downtown Harvard, with events including Gingerbread Showdown display; art, craft and vintage fair; Harvard OCTAVE band performance, more. Schedule listed as tentative. starlinefactory.com/event/christmas-in-harvard. Egg Nog Jog at 2 p.m. cityofharvard.org/parksrec/page/egg-nog-jog.

Marengo Christmas Parade and Holiday Celebration: Dec. 6, municipal lot behind fire station. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with tree lighting to follow. Parade entries due Nov. 28. facebook.com/MarengoFireRescue.

Home for the Holidays: Dec. 6 McHenry County Historical Society and Museum in Union, 9-4 p.m. Pictures with Santa, Dickens carolers at 1 p.m., Christmas swag and raffle. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org/events.

Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7, parade at 1 p.m., Main Street. Petting zoo, sleigh rides, caroling, cookie decorating, visits with Santa, more. business.carygrovechamber.com/events.

Ice Sculpture Cocoa Crawl on Huntley Square: 12-5 p.m. Dec. 13. huntleychamber.org/events.

Want your event added to this list? Email us at tips@nwherald.com. We will continue to update it!