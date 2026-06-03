Montgomery Street Eats returns with food trucks, music along the Fox River

Happy Lobster Truck was a hit with guests at the Montgomery Street Eats Festival at Montgomery Park in 2021. (Shea Lazansky)

Montgomery Park will come alive with food, music, and community as Montgomery Street Eats returns this month.

The festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, in the village’s downtown area along Fox River.

The event, produced by Brew Avenue Events, is a special nighttime edition of Montgomery Street Eats and will provide the “perfect opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy dinner outdoors while taking in beautiful river views and a vibrant community atmosphere,” the village said in a news release announcing the event.

Guests can explore a variety of food trucks, including Serna’s Grill, Happy Lobster Truck, My Funnel Truck, Burrito Xpress, Slide N Fry, Chopsticks, and Royal Blue BBQ, the village said.

Additionally, a vendor village will be on-site for browsing. Live music will be provided by the Robert Hynes Band performing from 5 to 7 p.m., and then local acoustic talent Who We Are will close out the event from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the Fox Valley Park District and the village plan to coordinate the relocation of additional on-site picnic tables; guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs and set up Ravinia-style for the evening, as seating will be limited, the village said.

There is a playground at the park for children as well as an ADA-accessible kayak launch, and shore fishing is welcome along the Fox River.

“The Village continues to invest in the natural infrastructure of the river, the park, and the amenities of the downtown area. Offering events like these helps our goal of revitalizing the charm of River St.,” said Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel in the release.

For more information, follow the third-party event producer, Brew Avenue Events, on social media or visit the village website at montgomeryil.org.