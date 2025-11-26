2025-26 Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Andrew Brown (second season)

Last season: 7-13 dual record

Top returners: Eduardo Vences, jr., 120; Michael Junitz, sr., 215; David Wyruchowski, sr., 126; Oscar Nelson, so., 120

Key newcomers: Axel Rodriguez, jr., 132; Berry Yildirim, jr., 150; RJ Perez, so., 157

Worth noting: Vences is a returning state qualifier, Junitz won 40 matches last year as a junior and Wyruchowski and Nelson were both sectional qualifiers last year. ... “We graduated a lot of experience and individual wins, but we’ll fill the lineup in with guys who got valuable varsity level experience last year and are excited to continue to grind and get better,” Brown said.

Coach: William Petersen (10th season)

Last season: 5-10

Top returners: Jacob Turner, jr., 138/144; Ignacio Santander, sr., 138/144; Levi Ardente, jr., 150

Key newcomers: Henry Kos, so., 126

Worth noting: Turner is an returning sectional qualifier. ... “Most of our lineup returns with valuable varsity experience and we’re excited to see how they continue to develop both individually and as a team throughout the season,” Petersen said.

Dixon's Jack Regan (bottom) wrestles Burlington's Eduardo Vences during the Class 2A Washingston Sectional last season. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Justen Lehr (18th season)

Last season: 18-5

Top returners: Jackson Marlett, jr., 120/126; Dylan Ramsey, sr., 120/126; Brandon Carbone, sr., 132/138; Daniel Snow, jr., 132/138; Abe Palomino, sr., 150; Cait Jones, sr., 155, Nathan Kozlowski, jr., 157/165, Nick Zuehlke, jr., 165; Tyler Porter, sr., 175, Logan Gough, sr., 285; Nolan Nabielec, sr., 285

Key Newcomers: Daniel Zuehlke, fr., 138/144; Nick Marchese, jr., 144/150; Patrick Martin, fr., 190; Jack Kassner, so., 215

Worth noting: Marlett advanced to the state tournament and medaled in sixth place last year. ... Crystal Lake Central beat Wheeling in its dual sectional match to qualify for dual state for the first time since 2017. ... Jones was a regional champion last season at the girls state tournament. Central does not have a full girls team. ... “Don’t know where or how we will finish, but I know how we will start,” Lehr said.

Coach: Trevor Jauch (second season)

Last season: 1-10

Top returners: CJ Talbert, jr., 106; Annalee Aarseth, jr., 110; Aiden Marrello, jr., 144; Nathan Randle, sr., 132

Key newcomers: Logan Aarseth, fr.

Worth noting: Talbert, Marrello and Randle were all named to the All-FVC team last season. ... Annalee Aarseth qualified for the girls state meet and was the runner-up at her weight last season, as well. South does not have a full girls team. ... “Our numbers significantly increased this year and we have a young and hungry team,” Jauch said.

Coach: Tim Hayes (11th season)

Last season: 12-10

Top returners: Aiden Healey, sr., 106; Jadon Wheatley, sr., 150/157; Teigen Moreno, sr., 215; Zach Anderson, sr., 285; Jimmy Duran, jr., 138/144; Xavier Campos, so., 132/138

Key newcomers: Jordan Menchaca, so., 113/120; Austin Slocum, so., 138/144; Brendan Hayes, fr., 113; Juan Lopez, fr., 157/165

Worth noting: Healey and Moreno both qualified for Fargo. ... Healey qualified in both freestyle and greco-roman wrestling and Teigen qualified in greco-roman wrestling. ... “Our goal this season is to honor the tradition of D-C wrestling by giving relentless effort, holding each other accountable and leaving the mat with no regrets,” Hayes said.

Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle controls College Prep’s Nabiel Rosario as they compete in the 132-pound third-place match in the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Sectional last season at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Coach: Matt Todd (fourth season)

Last season: 10-6

Top returners: Knox Homola, so., 285; Carter Hintz, jr., 215; Uriah Beamon, jr., 190; Mikey Brannigan, sr., 157; Andrew Salmieri, sr., 126; Lou Jensen, sr., 120; David Becker, jr., 138

Key newcomers: Luther Rajcevich, fr., 113; David Wesierski, fr., 106; John Janicki, jr., 175; Aric Abbott, sr., 150

Worth noting: Homola, Brannigan, Salmieri, Jensen and Beamon were all sectional qualifiers, with Knox being one match away from qualifying for state last season. ... “This team is resilient,” Todd said. “They have seen the ups and downs of the sport and know what they want to accomplish. There is determination and a focus in the room to improve and prove themselves in the FVC.”

Coach: B.J. Bertelsman (15th season)

Last season: 22-3

Top returners: Cael Saldana, so., 106; Colin Abordo, sr., 120; Cam Abordo, sr., 126; Julian Gutierrez, jr., 132/138; Matt Keaty, sr., 144/150; Gavin Nichke, jr., 150; Radic Dvorak, jr., 165; Waylon Theobald, jr., 175/190; Griffin Guenther, sr., 144/150; Colin Huminsky, sr., 138/144

Key newcomers: Dylan Knaus, so., 126/132; Alex Vega, so., 157; Ryan Trejo, sr., 285; Max Dziamidau, sr., 215; Logan Woodbury, fr., 138

Worth noting: Huntley placed second at the Geneseo Invite, second at its regional and won the FVC, going undefeated for the seventh time in the last nine years. ... Dvorak and Colin Abordo are returning state place winners. ... “I think when the dust settles, we will have a good team with a mix of veterans and underclassmen,” Bertelsman said. “We will have a couple weight classes with new varsity wrestlers but we will be fine. Ninety-plus boys out for the team with a large strong freshman class makes for an exciting future.”

Huntley’s Colin Abordo (left) battles Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Marlette during a dual last season in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Gary Conrad (14th season)

Last season: 16-8

Top returners: Ben Arbotante, sr., 126/132; Riqo Garcia, so., 126/132; Lucas Retzler, sr., 215

Key newcomers: Adam Piazza, fr., 138/144

Worth noting: Jacobs went 6-3 in the FVC last season and four individuals advanced to the blood round at sectionals. ... Arbotante, Garcia and Retzler are the top returners. ... “We are building off a successful season last year,” Conrad said. “With some experienced wrestlers coming back and three solid key wrestlers leading the team, we hope to build off that. Our goal is to get wrestlers down state this season and we have amped up our wrestling schedule to reflect those goals.”

Coach: Dan Rohman (fourth season)

Last season: 10-7

Top returners: Ryan Johnston, jr., 144/150; Landen Owens, sr., 285; Ariel Montes, sr., 190/215; Brayden Oeffling, sr., 138

Key newcomers: Tyson Rivard, fr., 113; Justen Rivard, fr., 120; Wyatt Stewart, sr., 132; Michael Warren, jr., 175/190; Marc Walsh, fr., 215; Henry Mitchell, fr., 215

Worth noting: McHenry graduated All-Area honoree Ryan Hanson. ... Johnston was named to the All-FVC team last year. ... “We are excited for the upcoming season,” Rohman said. “Lots of newcomers to the lineup and time for younger wrestlers and JV wrestlers to step up to the varsity mat and prove themselves.”

Coach: Ross Ryan (second season)

Last season: 8-10

Top returners: Andrew Cioper, sr., 144/150; Frank Matviychuk, jr., 190; Matt Moritz, jr., 157; Tymen Robinson, so., 106; Aiden Rodriguez, so., 175; Lorenzo Massart, sr., 138

Key newcomers: Yoni Bueno, so., 113/120; Teddy Instefjord, so., 138/144; Maximo Martinez, jr., 190/215; Logan Bodine, so., 215; Jacob Meade, so., 157/165; Majd Ramadan, so., 126/132

Worth noting: Ryan enters his 21st season of coaching and 19th as a head coach (second at Prairie Ridge). ... Prairie Ridge went 5-4 in the FVC last season. ... “The Wolves lost some heavy hitters to graduation but have reloaded with great program numbers as we begin the 2025-26 season,” Ryan said. “We have only two seniors, so we are a relatively young team that is excited and enthusiastic about getting better every day.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: David Schultz (ninth season)

Last season: 4-15

Top returners: Bo Branum, sr., 190; Owen Vail, sr., 144; Brennan Peters, jr., 165

Key newcomers: Mauricio Flores, jr., 150; Wyatt Stott, jr., 165; Liam Parker, fr., 106; Rigo Herrera, fr., 106; Charlie Parker, fr., 120; Cash Stott, fr., 175; Jaxin Golliher, fr., 157

Worth noting: Harvard graduated All-KRC and All-Area honoree Daniel Rosas. ... “The Hornets will be a young team this season, but we’re looking forward to developing our wrestlers and seeing what we can accomplish,” Schultz said.

Coach: J.D. Sylvanus (fourth season)

Last season: 17-3

Top returners: Kainoa Ancog, sr., 157; Duke Mays, sr., 190; Josh Key, jr., 144/150; Drew Jesuit, jr., 165; Micah Klos, jr., 132/138; Aiden Bowley, jr., 285; Kai Surdick, so., 113; Chase Vogel, so., 120/126; Chase Davis, so., 126/132; Jackson Hjorth, so., 190/215; Tanner Hanson, so., 144/150

Key newcomers: Elijah Ancog, fr., 106; Jordan Sylvanus, fr., 157/165; Connor Gaydo, fr., 126/132; Hector Castillo, fr., 215

Worth noting: Johnsburg continues to gain momentum after a 17–3 campaign last season. ... Several returning wrestlers have trained extensively in the offseason, competing through local clubs, training centers, and tournaments. ... Many have logged 50 or more offseason matches heading into this year, bringing experience, discipline and hunger to the mat. ... “This is going to be our best year yet,” Sylvanus said. “We’ve continued to build over the last three years, and this is a statement year for Johnsburg wrestling.”

Richmond-Burton’s Blake Livdahl controls Johnsburg’s Duke Mays in the 150-pound match of a Kishwaukee River Conference Meet last season at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Coach: Chad Miller (third season)

Last season: 11-14

Top returners: Hayden Beebe, jr.; Connor Sacco, sr.; Owen Bills, sr.; Gavin Baros, sr.; Frankie Solis, jr.

Key newcomers: Mitchell Aukes, fr.; Gavin Boorsma, so.; Logan Boley, so.

Worth noting: Beebe and Bills are returning All-KRC athletes. ... Beebe also was named to the All-Area team last season. ... “Last year we were hit hard by injuries,” Miller said. “With a healthy lineup we should be a very competitive team. We have the largest numbers of wrestlers that we have had in school history. It has been a very competitive room. Looking forward to the team living up to their potential.”

Coach: Tony Nelson (10th season)

Last season: 19-2

Top returners: Lelan Nelson, so., 120; Max Martin, so., 157; Dylan Falasca, jr., 165; Blake Livdahl, jr., 175; Shane Falasca, so., 215; Breckin Campbell, jr., 285

Key newcomers: Layne Blahnik, fr., 106; Aiden Almanza, jr., 126; Wyatt Franckowiak, fr., 132; Preston Holian, so., 138

Worth noting: Lelan Nelson was fifth in state last year as a freshman and will be looking for a state title at 120. ... Livdahl was second in state last year and will be a favorite at 175. ... Campbell was a state qualifier at 190 and Falasca placed at fresh/soph state. ... “We have zero seniors in our lineup, but we have young studs,” Tony Nelson said. “We are looking to get at least six kids to state this year and get wrestlers on the podium in Champaign. We have a history of producing All-State and state champion wrestlers at R-B, and that isn’t changing any time soon.”

Coach: Matt Kitsis (first season)

Last season: 12-12

Top returners: Taqi Baker, sr., 126; Logan Wisner, sr., 157; Landyn White, jr., 138

Key newcomers: Cole Malo, fr., 113

Worth noting: Baker (87 career wins), Wisner (66 career wins) and White are all returning sectional qualifiers. ... Malo is an IESA state qualifier vying for a varsity spot as a freshman. ... Kitsis coached under Eric Hunt, who started the girls wrestling program at Woodstock. ... “We have a strong core of experienced upperclassmen leading the way, supported by one of the most motivated freshman groups we’ve had in years,” Kitsis said. “With three returning sectional qualifiers and a hungry group of juniors pushing the pace, this team is ready to compete, grow and make a statement in the conference.”

Coach: Mike Miller (third season)

Last season: 5-11

Top returners: David Randecker, sr., 190/215; Aaron Christofalos, jr., 165; Trenton Combs, so., 144/150

Key newcomers: Olin Weidel, fr., 120/126; Jordan Bradley, fr., 126/132

Worth noting: Randecker was a match away from qualifying for state last year. ... Wiedel and Bradley were state placers in IESA and should be in the varsity lineup from the get-go. ... Numbers have continued to get better each year and the Thunder should be more competitive in duals this year. ... “Overall, we’re still a pretty young squad with only two seniors on the team,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see how the squad does as they take the next step in this rebuilding process.”

Marian Central's Camden Spiniolas (left) tries to get away from Mt. Carmel's Sebastian Gracia in their 106-pound match during a triangular last season wrestling at Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Co-coaches: Jordan Blanton, Ryan Prater (fourth season)

Last season: 20-7

Top returners: Austin Hagevold, sr., 126; Camden Spiniolas, so., 132; Nic Astacio, jr., 165; Jimmy Mastny, jr., 190; Dan French, sr., 215

Key newcomers: Hogan Rice, fr., 106; Diego Martinez, jr., 113; Brendan Nardin, fr., 150

Worth noting: Mastny is a two-time state champion and ranked No. 4 in the nation in his weight class by MatScouts. ... Marian Central will compete top tournaments such as the Marmion Cadet Classic, Dvorak Invite, and Illini Classic. ... Out-of-state tournaments include the Dan Gable Donnybrook, Ironman, The Clash and Cheesehead Invitational. ... “The Hurricanes return a very strong and valuable core that has claimed two state trophies the last two years,” Blanton said. “We also bring in some immediate impact wrestlers to our lineup that will add to our fire power and we will look to build into a state title contender again this season.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Coach: John Lalor (fourth season)

Last season: 4-7

Top returners: George Longfield-Loftis, jr., 126; Logan Klein, so., 150; Colton Crowell, sr., 175; Johnny Misiek, jr., 285; Caleb Linneman. so., 175

Key newcomers: Cohl Armbrust, fr., 190; Phillip Knight, fr., 157

Worth noting: Alden-Hebron will be competing in the Orion, Richmond-Burton, Harvard and Polo tournaments this year. ... Klein was hurt all last year, but is healthy and ready to go. ... Linneman is hurt and won’t be able to wrestle this season. ... Crowell, Misiek and Longfield-Loftis will be tasked with leading the way. ... “They have made so much improvement in the last three years,” Lalor said.