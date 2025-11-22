Letter: Property taxes keep going up

I would like to thank Kurtz, Tirio and/or Benitez for the misprint date of THURSDAY, Nov. 5, for the property tax workshop at the McHenry Public Library. Thursday is the 6th of November, NOT the 5th. So I showed up on Thursday at the library only to be told the workshop was on WEDNESDAY, the 5th!!

And after a massive increase on the assessed value of my NOT-FOR-SALE home just two years ago, the Nunda Township assessor has just sent me the Dear John letter saying my assessed valuation has now increased again by ONLY 9.4%!! Talk about inflation.

And everyday in this newspaper another taxing body (only 18 of them on my tax bill) has announced a levy increase AGAIN!! A couple of years ago someone from the assessors office called me to say just because the levy is increased does NOT mean my real estate tax bill will go up.

I challenged that person to call me when my bill goes down. I AM STILL WAITING FOR THE CALL!!

Chuck Berndt

McHenry