Letter: A living picture of generosity and faith

The holidays have always resonated as a time to care for one another – to share what we have and look out for our neighbors. This year, with prices still high and many families feeling the squeeze of inflation, that message feels especially meaningful.

In 2015, I was a young mom trying to build community. I came across a “Buy Nothing” Facebook group where neighbors gave and received items for free – no money, no pressure, just generosity. I loved the simplicity of it and realized my hometown didn’t have one. So, I started a local group: Buy Nothing – Crystal Lake.

Our community has become so much more than a place to give and receive things. It’s become a living picture of generosity and faith in action. Last Christmas, a mom in our area who had just lost her income quietly asked if anyone had extra wrapping paper or used toys. Within two days, her porch was overflowing – with gifts, books, and even a Christmas tree. She told me later, “I always believed in Jesus, but that night I saw His love for me show up through my neighbors.”

That’s the heart of this Facebook group – people loving one another freely and reminding each other that hope doesn’t come from what we buy, but from how we give.

This Christmas, I invite everyone to find a way to share – through a local Buy Nothing Facebook group, a donation drive, or simply by helping a neighbor in need.

Kristin Sotos

Crystal Lake