Huntley man accused of running stop sign, causing serious crash, hiding pot in underwear

Bruce Scott is accused of being under the influence of marijuana when he blew a stop sign near Union and crashed into a pick-up truck in April 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts. Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Huntley man is accused of being under the influence of marijuana when he ran a stop sign near Union and crashed into a pickup truck, causing serious injuries.

Bruce Scott, 70, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm and obstructing justice by tampering with evidence, Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Crews from the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District work to cut a man out of his wrecked pickup truck after a crash April 1 near Union. (Photos provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The obstruction charge stems from authorities’ allegation in the complaint that Scott hid marijuana in his underwear so police could not find it after the crash, which occurred in April. The charges are being brought now because authorities were waiting on toxicology and medical testing.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. April 1 at the intersection of Route 176 and North Union Road near Union. A 57-year-old man was “seriously injured,” according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at the time. Rescue crews worked almost an hour to remove the man from his truck.

Police said Scott was driving a 2024 Lexus LX 600 northbound on Union Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He entered the intersection and collided with a 2021 GMC pickup truck driven by the 57-year-old man traveling west on Route 176.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged. They left the road and came to rest in a field. Route 176 traffic doesn’t have a stop sign or light at that location, and traffic on Union Road is controlled by what police said are clearly posted stop signs.

Scott was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He initially was listed in serious but stable condition.

Scott made his first appearance before a judge Friday and was released with conditions including that he not consume any illicit drugs, alcohol or THC. He also is required to submit to random urine screens at the discretion of pretrial services, according to a court order.