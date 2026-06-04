Body found in pond in Aurora ID’d as missing woman; preliminary cause of death given

(file photo) Authorities have identified the body found in a retention pond in Aurora on June 1, 2026.

Authorities have confirmed the body found in a retention pond in Aurora was that of a woman who had been reported missing since May 28.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office confirmed Shafia Murad, 32, of Aurora, has died. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death has been determined to be drowning. Both the coroner and the Aurora Police Department are investigating the manner of her death.

Murad’s body was discovered by authorities in a body of water in the vicinity of Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard in Aurora on June 1.

During a search for Murad, police reviewed surveillance footage and searched a nearby outlet mall and its surrounding area.