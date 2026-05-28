Morris Hospital offers Summer Safety Training for Adults and Young Caregivers

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering two American Heart Association and American Red Cross certified training courses this summer for adults and young caregivers.

CPR, AED & First Aid Training

The Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid course is designed for individuals interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member.

Participants will learn high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The course will be offered on June 24, July 14, or August 11 from 4–8:30 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris. The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Babysitter’s Training Course

Morris Hospital is also offering a Babysitter’s Training Course for youths age 11 and older on July 10 or August 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shabbona School.

The course covers interviewing for babysitting jobs, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants who complete the course earn certification in American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training and American Heart Association Infant and Child CPR. The class fee is $60, and enrollment is limited to 10 students. Participants should bring their own lunch and an afternoon snack.

Registration & Information

Both courses can be registered for online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For the Babysitter’s Training, select the Kids Classes category.

For more information, call 815-705-7360.