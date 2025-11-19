Angelo’s Market in Johnsburg hosting clear-out sale, set to rebrand

The owners of Angelo’s Fresh Market in Johnsburg – closed since mid-September – are rebranding the store and plan to reopen in the spring, according to information the owners shared with the village and its shoppers.

To reduce its existing grocery stock, the store at 4000 N. Johnsburg Road is having a liquidation sale through Friday, according to information posted on the grocer’s updated Facebook page, ArrivaDeli & Market - Formerly Angelo’s Market-Johnsburg.

“To prepare for the new store’s design, we’ll be holding a grocery liquidation sale on November 19–21″ with all groceries half-off, according to the post. “It’s the perfect chance to stock up and say hello before the transformation begins!”

That Facebook post also announced the store’s new name, ArrivaDeli & Market. A new logo shows a Vespa-style scooter carrying a basket of groceries.

A flier handed out to shoppers taking advantage of the sale this week lays out the plans of the owners, David and Christine Demarco, before reopening in early spring 2026.

“We’re giving the entire store a thoughtful refresh to create a more modern, inviting experience for the community. This includes a facelift to our equipment and flooring, updated finishes, and a cleaner, brighter overall look,” according to the flier, which was also shared with Johnsburg village staff.

When it reopens, the updated store will include a seating area for customers, according to the flier, which also notes they plan to continue selling liquor. The updated store will not have lottery tickets or cigarettes.

What will not change is the staff or many of its deli and sandwich recipes, according to the flier.

A previous for-sale ad on a business-for-sale website, showing a $300,000 asking price for the store, is no longer active.

Formerly Val’s Finer Foods, the store was purchased in 2011 by Angelo Ingrao, owner of the Angelo’s Fresh Market in McHenry. That store, as well as the Angelo’s locations in Johnsburg and in Richmond, are now all separately owned and managed.