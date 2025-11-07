Johnsburg Angelo’s Market up for sale after shutting down in September – see the asking price

According to a business-for-sale website, Johnsburg’s Angelo’s Fresh Market closed Sept. 18 due to a power failure and loss of perishable food. It is now up for sale.

Johnsburg is working with the building’s owner on next steps, Mayor Ed Hettermann said.

“Angelo’s Market offered much to our community and will be missed. We experienced a great working relationship with the owners over the years and were saddened with its recent closing,” Hettermann wrote in an email. “The owners of the center are currently working with someone who is looking to open a new grocery store in that location, and the Village is helping to facilitate that effort.”

According to a post on BizBuySell.com, the independent grocery store at 4000 N. Johnsburg Road is being sold with its remaining non-perishable food inventory. The listing said the owner decided to retire and the staff is willing to return. This listed asking price is $300,000.

The McHenry County Department of Health had inspected the grocery store on Sept. 15, according to its online inspection reports. In a report, the inspector noted that hot water had been restored to the building, and that the deli and meat departments could resume “once coolers and freezers are functioning again.” A Sept. 11 inspection found that all raw chicken at the store had been disposed of because coolers were down.

Reached by phone on Thursday, owner David Demarco said decisions are being made now about the store’s future, but he hopes for more information in a few weeks.

Formerly Val’s Finer Foods, the store was purchased in 2011 by Angelo Ingrao, owner of the Angelo’s Fresh Market in McHenry. That store, Johnsburg and the Angelo’s Fresh Market in Richmond, are now all separately owned and managed but share some marketing.