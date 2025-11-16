McHenry Rec Center use never returned to pre-COVID levels. City may hire outside experts to help

Members of the McHenry Recreation Center work out over the lunch hour on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to evaluate the center's operations, market position and financial performance, with recommendations to increasing participation by residents. (Janelle Walker)

Bill Hobson admits he’s not a marketing guru.

The McHenry Parks and Recreation department’s director and his staff do their best to keep costs down and engagement up at the McHenry Recreation Center, but growing their membership has been a challenge post-COVID 19, Hobson said.

An outside company with more expertise – and no emotional or personal ties to the community – may be able to better determine how to increase participation and improving what he calls “cost recovery,” Hobson said.

“We have done billboards, fliers, postcards” and radio promotions to attract new members, Hobson said. “That is the reason for the study. We have to have a better marketing plan, to get the best bang for your buck.”

On Monday, the McHenry City Council will consider a $37,280 contract with Indiana-based PROS Consulting for a business and marketing analysis of the McHenry Recreation Center.

When the study is completed and presented to the Council, likely in May, the next decision is whether the city wants to see a pro-forma from PROS. A pro-forma, Hobson explained, is “an analysis of revenue versus expenditure of a proposed facility expansion ... and what it takes to run with those elements.”

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson looks out from the Recreation Center's west-facing windows on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. If the city were to rebuild its outdoor pool facilities, this would be the likely location. (Janelle Walker)

The study should tell McHenry whether additions to the rec center are needed to entice more members to join, Hobson said.

Opened in 2016, the $4.2 million facility off Green Street was paid for via a combination of developer fees and a $2 million bond sale, but not taxpayer dollars, he said. Before COVID-19, there were upwards of 2,000 members – realistically more than the small center was built for.

Now there are about 1,300 members who use its workout center and group exercise rooms, Hobson said. Residents have said they also want an indoor aquatic center for year-round swimming.

At the same time, McHenry’s Merkel Aquatic Center, the municipal pool at 201 S. Green St., built in 1983, is near the end of its useful life.

“We know that we will have to do something about the pool,” Hobson said.

The rec center was built with a future addition of an indoor and outdoor pool in mind. Hobson would also like to see a field house the size of three basketball courts because that facility would help pay for the pools.

Three basketball courts “increase our opportunities for [tournaments],” Hobson said. Those courts could also be used for indoor volleyball and pickleball tournaments, all of which can off-set the cost of running the pools.

A pro-forma report could better spell out the costs and advantages of those additions, Hobson said.

The city did put an expansion on the Fall 2018 ballot, seeking $30 million to expand the center. The question failed with 61% of voters saying no.

A motion to consider putting a Rec Center referendum – now looking at a $42 million price tag – on the Spring 2024 ballot was turned down by the City Council.

The ultimate goal of the recreation study isn’t necessarily going to referendum, Hobson said, but to determine if that is needed to continue its programs.

“It is laying the foundation so that we are putting ourselves on the best path and ability for success. Are we using this facility to the best possible capacity as well as most efficiently?” Hobson asked.

“That is the point of the business and marketing analysis,” Hobson said.

McHenry's Merkel Aquatic Center on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. The pool, built in 1983, is reaching the end of its usable life, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson. (Janelle Walker)

The city of McHenry owns parkland stretching from the Merkel Aquatic Center, through Knox Park to the McHenry Municipal Center, across Green Street to Wheeler Fen, and to the Miller Riverfront Park and Boat Launch.

Knox Park – home to the city’s Buss skate park, the Merkel pool, softball and soccer fields, tennis and new pickleball courts – has been suggested for a pump bike track, too.

The McHenry Recreation Center, seen here on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, looking west from the multipurpose room. (Janelle Walker)

Creating recreation opportunities is key to helping potential residents pick McHenry for their home, Hobson said. “Your parks and your events drive a quality of life in our communities – creating a place that people want to visit and and a place were people want to live."