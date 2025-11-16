As executive director of Independence Health & Therapy, I am proud to join the nation in recognizing November as National Family Caregivers Month. I see the realities faced by more than 40,000 unpaid local caregivers – people who too often feel isolated and overlooked.

The 2025 theme, “Plug-in to Care,” is a powerful reminder that caregivers need – and deserve – true connection. Here in McHenry County, with more than 40,000 unpaid caregivers and almost 22,000 caring for a senior loved one, connection is both a practical necessity and a lifeline.

Our Day Break Lounge – a welcoming adult day health center in Woodstock – is where those connections truly come to life. Each day at The Day Break Lounge, caregivers are given essential respite and peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are engaged in meaningful, enriching activities tailored to their needs. This space combats isolation, fosters a caring community and empowers caregivers to plug in to the supports they deserve.

The Day Break Lounge provides a critical safety net that connects caregivers, reducing stress and building resilience. Every caregiver deserves these lifelines – not just in November, but every month of the year.

For more information on the Lounge or to schedule a tour, please call us at 815-338-3590 or visit our website, independencehealth.org.

John Buckley

Woodstock