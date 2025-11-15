Dozens of chickens die in Harvard-area fire Saturday

Dozens of chickens died in a barn fire Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Dozens of chickens died in a fire Saturday morning near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the 4700 block of Lindwall Road at 5:29 a.m. Saturday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived to find a barn “approximately 30 by 45 feet in size fully engulfed and already collapsing,” two vehicles burning and fire spreading to the house, Vucha said.

Dozens of chickens died in a barn fire near Harvard Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

The fire was under control within 25 minutes, but crews were on-scene for two more hours “to conduct overhaul on the house and to check for any extension into the attic, as well as to extinguish hot spots in the debris of the barn,” Vucha said.

“Between 50 and 60 chickens were believed to have been inside the barn, and all are believed to have perished in the fire,” Vucha said.

The house had minor damage and is still habitable, Vucha said, adding that the family was unharmed and got out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Vucha said the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the district is investigating the cause.

“As a general reminder, residents are encouraged to routinely inspect any heating or electrical equipment used in sheds or outbuildings to ensure it is properly rated for the space, kept clear of combustibles and in good working condition,” Vucha said.