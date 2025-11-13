Shaw Local

McHenry County-area boys soccer players receive 2025 IHSSCA All-State, All-Sectional honors

Crystal Lake South’s Pierce Johnson, Huntley’s Tyler Murray, Harvard’s Jesus Aquino receive All-State Field Player awards

Crystal Lake South’s Pierce Johnson, right, vies for the ball with Palatine’s Mario Cruz in varsity boys soccer at Ray Porten Field on the campus of Wauconda High School in Wauconda on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Crystal Lake South’s Pierce Johnson (right) vies for the ball with Palatine’s Mario Cruz earlier this season at Wauconda High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By Russ Hodges

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) has released its 2025 All-State and All-Sectional award winners. Below are each of the boys soccer players from area schools who earned recognition for their academic and athletic achievements this season.

IHSSCA All-State Field Player

Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, sr., D; Tyler Murray, Huntley, jr., F; Jesus Aquino, Harvard, sr., M

IHSSCA Coach of the Year

Matt Lewandowski, Huntley, Section 6

IHSSCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Cristian Juarez, Harvard, Section 9

IHSSCA All-Sectional

Noah Rosborough, Burlington Central, sr., M; Bryce Nordengren, Cary-Grove, sr., D; Chase Lemke, Crystal Lake Central, sr., GK; Noah Dunteman, Crystal Lake South, jr., GK; Will Prus, Crystal Lake South, jr., M; Hugo Arista, Dundee-Crown sr., F; Manuel Hernandez, Dundee-Crown, sr., GK; Mauricio Ruiz, Dundee-Crown, jr., M; Grayson Hedderich, Hampshire, sr., M; Finley Williams, Huntley, sr. M; Aldair Anglada, McHenry, sr., F; Andrew Deegan, Jacobs, sr., D; Anthony Castro, Prairie Ridge, sr., D; Bryan Gorostieta, Harvard, sr., F; Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton, jr., M; Brayden Mumbower, Richmond-Burton, so., M; Cole Morrison, Woodstock North, sr., D

IHSSCA Honorable Mention All-Sectional

Samuel Knych, Burlington Central, sr., M; Ethan Ehlebracht, Cary-Grove, sr., D; Angel Perez-Tellez, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D; Sebastian Sanchez, Dundee-Crown, sr., M; Matthew Perez, Hampshire, jr., M; Brian Vega, Hampshire, jr., F; Oliver Sutyniec, Huntley, sr., D; Cole Tapia, McHenry, sr., M; Jackson Foley, Jacobs, jr., F; Bryce Schroeder, Prairie Ridge, jr., M; Trey Maziarz, Richmond-Burton, jr., F; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, Woodstock North, sr., F

IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic

Caleb Goldenstein, Burlington Central; Bryce Nordengren, Cary-Grove; Ryan Spencer, Crystal Lake Central; Vince Santarelli, Crystal Lake South; Braden Guess, Hampshire, Finley Williams; Huntley, Bennet Marak; McHenry, Elnur Kaziev, Jacobs; Carter Favia, Prairie Ridge; Jesus Aquino, Harvard; Nate Larson, Richmond-Burton; Cole Morrison, Woodstock North

IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship

Caleb Goldenstein, Burlington Central; Brandon Freund, Cary-Grove; Joshua Hernandez, Crystal Lake Central; Will Witak, Crystal Lake South; Joseph Cisneros, Dundee-Crown; Damyan Martinez, Hampshire; Kerellos Abdelmalak, Huntley; Emmanuel Navarrete, McHenry; Elijah McCloud, Jacobs; Mateo Torres, Prairie Ridge; Dane Gardner Richmond-Burton; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, Woodstock North

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.