McHenry County-area boys soccer players receive 2025 IHSSCA All-State, All-Sectional honors

Crystal Lake South’s Pierce Johnson (right) vies for the ball with Palatine’s Mario Cruz earlier this season at Wauconda High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) has released its 2025 All-State and All-Sectional award winners. Below are each of the boys soccer players from area schools who earned recognition for their academic and athletic achievements this season.

IHSSCA All-State Field Player

Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, sr., D; Tyler Murray, Huntley, jr., F; Jesus Aquino, Harvard, sr., M

IHSSCA Coach of the Year

Matt Lewandowski, Huntley, Section 6

IHSSCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Cristian Juarez, Harvard, Section 9

IHSSCA All-Sectional

Noah Rosborough, Burlington Central, sr., M; Bryce Nordengren, Cary-Grove, sr., D; Chase Lemke, Crystal Lake Central, sr., GK; Noah Dunteman, Crystal Lake South, jr., GK; Will Prus, Crystal Lake South, jr., M; Hugo Arista, Dundee-Crown sr., F; Manuel Hernandez, Dundee-Crown, sr., GK; Mauricio Ruiz, Dundee-Crown, jr., M; Grayson Hedderich, Hampshire, sr., M; Finley Williams, Huntley, sr. M; Aldair Anglada, McHenry, sr., F; Andrew Deegan, Jacobs, sr., D; Anthony Castro, Prairie Ridge, sr., D; Bryan Gorostieta, Harvard, sr., F; Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton, jr., M; Brayden Mumbower, Richmond-Burton, so., M; Cole Morrison, Woodstock North, sr., D

IHSSCA Honorable Mention All-Sectional

Samuel Knych, Burlington Central, sr., M; Ethan Ehlebracht, Cary-Grove, sr., D; Angel Perez-Tellez, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D; Sebastian Sanchez, Dundee-Crown, sr., M; Matthew Perez, Hampshire, jr., M; Brian Vega, Hampshire, jr., F; Oliver Sutyniec, Huntley, sr., D; Cole Tapia, McHenry, sr., M; Jackson Foley, Jacobs, jr., F; Bryce Schroeder, Prairie Ridge, jr., M; Trey Maziarz, Richmond-Burton, jr., F; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, Woodstock North, sr., F

IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic

Caleb Goldenstein, Burlington Central; Bryce Nordengren, Cary-Grove; Ryan Spencer, Crystal Lake Central; Vince Santarelli, Crystal Lake South; Braden Guess, Hampshire, Finley Williams; Huntley, Bennet Marak; McHenry, Elnur Kaziev, Jacobs; Carter Favia, Prairie Ridge; Jesus Aquino, Harvard; Nate Larson, Richmond-Burton; Cole Morrison, Woodstock North

IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship

Caleb Goldenstein, Burlington Central; Brandon Freund, Cary-Grove; Joshua Hernandez, Crystal Lake Central; Will Witak, Crystal Lake South; Joseph Cisneros, Dundee-Crown; Damyan Martinez, Hampshire; Kerellos Abdelmalak, Huntley; Emmanuel Navarrete, McHenry; Elijah McCloud, Jacobs; Mateo Torres, Prairie Ridge; Dane Gardner Richmond-Burton; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, Woodstock North