First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg wins Community Impact Award from local business group

Staff members of First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg pose with the Community Impact Award, given the Johnsburg Area Business Association in October 2025. (Photo provided by First Secure State Bank)

First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg has been honored with the Community Impact Award by the Johnsburg Area Business Association.

The esteemed Community Impact Award recognizes a business that actively supports the Johnsburg community, demonstrates a strong commitment to social responsibility and community service and creates a lasting, positive impact on both residents and fellow businesses.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” Anthony Moczynski, president and CEO of First Secure State Banks, said in a news release. “This achievement reflects the values we hold as an organization and is a proud reflection of the community-focused spirit that defines our team.”

Shannon Ustanko, assistant vice president of retail, said in the release: “Tammy Harris and Sherri Green’s leadership was highlighted at the event. The consistent support and volunteer efforts of the entire staff including Lori Kaya and Sue Hester at various local events, have been integral to the bank’s community involvement and subsequent recognition.”

The company said the award, which was handed out at the association’s Business Achievement Awards Dinner in October, underscores First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg’s ongoing commitment to being a dedicated partner and positive force in the Johnsburg area.

First Secure State Bank is a locally owned, locally managed, independent community bank that places a strong emphasis on active community participation and providing services that are responsive to local needs.