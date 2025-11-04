Man pleads guilty to killing cat, abusing woman in Harvard after 2023 Super Bowl

A man admitted in McHenry County court that he killed a woman’s cat after physically abusing the woman in Harvard following the 2023 Super Bowl.

Storm Rider Ince, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail and two years of felony probation with special conditions, court orders show.

Ince, of Kewanee, also pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years’ probation with special conditions, records show.

Police said they responded to a call made from a woman at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2023. She was in a Harvard residence where she said Ince struck her with a closed fist on her head, legs and arms, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told authorities that Ince was intoxicated and had turned violent toward her hours earlier after a Super Bowl party, the court records show. She said he kicked, punched, elbowed and pushed her repeatedly as he screamed and yelled, according to an order of protection.

She fled in her vehicle, leaving her pets, including a cat named, Zora, behind. She turned her phone on airplane mode and parked nearby hoping he would calm down, she said, but after taking her phone off of airplane mode, she had several missed calls and messages from Ince, according to court documents.

In one of the messages, Ince swore, told her “come inside now,” said she’d been “mean” to him and told her he injured Zora, states a court order, which said he then sent her a video of him hurting the cat, which she said in the court order “was deeply disturbing and saddening.”

He also told the woman that the cat “maybe ... would have survived” if she had “been nicer” to him, according to the order.

The woman returned to find her cat bloody and struggling to breathe. She snuck a text to 911. The cat died from her injuries, the order said.

When police responded to the 911 request, they also found Ince was in the possession of 21 marijuana plants and conspiring to manufacture with the intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint. But the marijuana-related charges that he faced were dropped as part of his plea deal, court records show.

While on pretrial release in his cases, he failed to report to two court dates and was sanctioned by the court for each of those to 30 days in custody of the McHenry County jail.

Following Ince’s arrest, he posted a cash bond that same day and was released. Court records show he violated his bond by calling the woman. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge for the violation in April, records show.

He also was accused of violating conditions of his release by not appearing for court dates, according to court records.