After founder Mike Domek’s death, resort near Woodstock that raised millions for charity will shut down

Mike Domek founded Bunker Hill Farms and Bunker Hill Charities near Woodstock, raising millions of dollars for McHenry County-area nonprofits. But following Domek's death in June 2025, the farm is being sold and the charity is shutting down. (Photos provided by Bunker Hill Charities )

Bunker Hill Farms – 450 “pristine” acres tucked away inconspicuously near Woodstock – hosted charity events such as Rockin’ the Hill that raised millions of dollars for McHenry County-area nonprofits.

But with the death of its founder – Bull Valley entrepreneur and TicketsNow.com creator Mike Domek – the farm is up for sale and the charity is shutting down.

Mike Domek died June 26 at age 56 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma. His life is “marked by his visionary spirit, relentless dedication and generous heart,” his family said in an online obituary.

With his death comes the sale of the property and the end of Bunker Hill Charities, which for the last 10 years “has carried a meaningful mission of providing grants to nonprofits,” said Chandra Broughton, president of Bunker Hill Charities. The charity will continue until Dec. 31, a plan Domek devised before he died.

Bunker Hill Farms, in Woodstock, founded by Mike Domek, hosted events that raised money for local charities. (Photo provided by Bunker Hill Charities )

“This is devastating for us as a charity and we are very sad that we are shutting our doors,” said Broughton who has worked for the Domek family for 26 years. “Everybody that worked for us was very invested and loved what they did. It’s a big blow.”

The charity has worked with more than 100 local nonprofits and donated about $3 million. Remaining funds will be distributed to about 20 organizations with which the charity has worked, she said.

The annual summer concert event “Rockin’ The Hill” – headlined by such acts as REO Speedwagon, Styx, Steven Tyler, Cheap Trick and Stone Temple Pilots – had the vibe of being in a friend’s backyard.

Domek loved music, entertaining and sharing experiences, according to those who knew him. He was inspired to create the charity with concerts as the draw after hosting an organization’s charity golf game on his property. When he saw that event raise $8,000, he realized he could host concerts and raise money for local charities, Broughton said, and the 501c3 charity began.

Cheap Trick performed at the first concert in 2014. The audience was about 500 of Domek’s friends and family members. Broughton said she and Domek looked around and saw they could fit more people on the property and raise more money. The concerts grew to about 2,500 attendees.

But “you had to know somebody to get in,” Broughton said.

Bunker Hill Farms also was touted online as “your own private resort.” People from across the world also visited the farm for its private golf course, “ATV trails, lakefront serenity, world-class accommodations and service – all while supporting charitable work,” Broughton said.

But Domek knew his diagnosis was terminal, and he “made the difficult decision” to shut down the charity and sell the land after his death, Broughton said.

“While our entire team understood and was aware of the future sale, we were hoping to be able to continue the charitable mission through the process. However, the decision has been made that in the best interest of the sale, all operations of the charity be discontinued. We’re heartbroken,” Broughton said.

Bunker Hill Farms, in Woodstock, founded by Mike Domek, hosted events that raised money for local charities. (Photo provided by Bunker Hill Charities)

“Mike envisioned a place where hospitality and philanthropy could coexist, a vision that has touched countless lives. While his illness changed those plans, we had 10 remarkable years that achieved that mission,” she said.

According to Domek’s family and online accounts, in 1992, with just $100 and “immense ambition,” Domek founded VIP Tour Company, which evolved into the creation of TicketsNow.com in 1999, an online marketplace for secondary ticket sales. The company “grew exponentially, earning recognition from publications like Inc. Magazine and Crain’s Chicago Business, which named him to its prestigious “40 Under 40” list and as one of Chicago’s top entrepreneurs,“ according to his obituary.

”His pioneering spirit led TicketsNow to become the world’s largest and most trusted online marketplace for premium event tickets, culminating in its acquisition by TicketMaster," according to the obituary.

Bunker Hill Farms began in 2005 with 150 acres that was used as a private family retreat. It grew into a 450-acre hub for his charity. Bunker Hill Farms reflects Domek’s “deep commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community” and his “passion for music,” according to the obituary.

He also was involved in bringing a course called “INCubatoredu,” on how to develop a product or service startup business, to many McHenry County high schools, “and often presented in the classroom or mentored a team,” according to the obituary.

Domek – whose survivors include wife Amy and children Nicholas, Alex, and Matthew – also was involved with organizations such as the Young Presidents Organization and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Kevin Lyons, director of communications at Woodstock School District 200, said Domek “was a key player” in the INCubatoredu program at Woodstock High School.

“Mike was very generous with his time and talent,” Lyons said. “Our business students were extremely fortunate to get a chance to learn from someone with his kind of success.”

Lyons first met Domek about 10 years ago during Domek’s time as president of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“He was a great guy,” Lyons said. “He was one of those people who was immensely successful but he used his success for good. He was a huge benefactor for Big Brothers Big Sisters even after he was board president. He remained on in an advisory role. He was always generous with his time and money, and the concerts were fantastic.”

Bunker Hill Farms, in Woodstock, founded by Mike Domek, hosted events that raised money for local charities. (Photo provided by Bunker Hill Charities)

Leslie Blake, executive director of Big Bothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, said Domek “was a passionate supporter of our mission as a man who knew the power of mentorship. He was a forward-thinking man full of ideas and had the drive to see them come to fruition. Our community is better having had his drive focused on empowering local nonprofits to do the work that supports so many.”

In 2023, Kellyn Vandewalker of Woodstock founded Macyn’s Jar, a 501c3 that provides jars filled with fidget toys to children in stressful situations. Bunker Hill Charities donated $15,000 this year after the Stone Temple Pilot concert in July, a month after Domek died.

Vandewalker said she has spent a lot of time at the farm and volunteered at the concerts since 2019. She described the energy at the concerts as “magical.” Domek, she said, “just cared so much” and he had “a passion” for the farm and charity. His absence at this year’s concert was felt, she said.

Jamie Maravich, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater McHenry County, said the Bunker Hill Charities has donated over $200,000 to the agency. The charity has “been a wonderful, consistent and impactful supporter.” The donations help to provide services and help “a tremendous amount of people in our community.”

She knew Domek for many years since meeting him on the Big Brothers Big Sisters board.

“We had a wonderful relationship,” Maravich said. “ I got to see his heart and his love for this community and for philanthropy first hand. He truly cared and he got so much joy from bringing joy to others. That intersection of entertainment and philanthropy was a wonderful sweet spot that only Mike could provide in the way that he did and he tremendously enjoyed it.”