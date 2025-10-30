New Signarama in Volo brings custom sign services to businesses

Businesses and organizations across western Lake and McHenry counties have a new resource to make their brand stand out with custom signs and branding solutions. Resident and entrepreneur Steve Trkla has opened a new Signarama location in Volo at 31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 107.

Signarama is a worldwide leader in the sign and graphics industry, backed by nearly 40 years of experience. With expertise in helping businesses boost visibility and strengthen marketing through custom signage solutions, the new Volo location will provide everything from vehicle lettering and window decals to banners, commercial real estate signs, exterior and interior signage, window and wall vinyl graphics, storefront channel letters and much more.

Trkla previously served as president of Torqeedo Inc., a world leader in electric marine motors, where for more than 17 years, he grew the company to $23 million in revenue while building relationships with more than 400 dealers and 150 boat builders. His leadership also extended to high-profile projects such as converting the San Antonio Riverwalk to electric. His career also includes 40 years in sales and marketing, giving him a deep knowledge of business-to-business growth. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and now applies his wealth of experience to his latest venture.

“Volo is one of the fastest-growing towns in the state, and the surrounding counties hold tremendous opportunity,” Trkla said in a news release. “My goal is for our location to serve as the neighborhood sign shop – where businesses and organizations can count on exceptional customer service and receive signage that helps them grow and succeed.”

Conveniently situated at the intersection of Highway 12 and Route 120, the shop provides a full range of signage services and is supported by a national network of Signarama owners. Each project begins with a personalized consultation to ensure the final product reflects the client’s vision and goals.

Trkla runs the store with the help of his two daughters, Shelby Parker, who oversees customer service and marketing, and Jordan Trkla, who serves as treasurer. Kevin Murphy is the company’s graphic designer and production manager. Together, the team operates the 1,850-square-foot facility with the latest sign-making equipment and a focus on high-quality craftsmanship.

Signarama Volo is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 224-338-8016, go to 31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 107 in Volo or visit www.signarama.com.