Man electrocuted in farm accident near Marengo ID’d

A man who was electrocuted during a farming accident Monday near Marengo has been identified as Dante Rico Cruz, 42, of Hebron.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office released Cruz’s name Wednesday and said an autopsy is planned for Friday.

Cruz was behind the wheel of a truck into which grain was being loaded from a tractor when the tractor’s grain cart hit overhead power lines, when then fell onto the tractor, authorities said. Cruz was electrocuted while apparently trying to help the farmer in the tractor, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area in the southwest corner of McHenry County near the Boone County line.

The coroner’s office said it’s working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Fire Department on the investigation.

Police had initially identified the deceased man as a 38-year-old from Woodstock.