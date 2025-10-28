Woodstock man electrocuted in farming accident near Marengo

A 38-year-old Woodstock man has died in a farming accident near Marengo Monday evening.

Police said the man was electrocuted when equipment he was using struck a power line in a ditch.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation, a John Deere tractor, operated by a 56-year-old Hebron man in a ditch and attached to a grain cart, was offloading grain into a semi-truck parked along the road when the cart struck overhead power lines, causing them to come down.

The power lines came in contact with the tractor, and the Woodstock man, who was operating the semi-truck, attempted to approach and board the tractor and was electrocuted. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor operator was taken to a Rockford hospital and listed in fair condition, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday news release.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area in the southwest corner of McHenry County, along County Line Road south of Jackson Road near the Boone County line.

ComEd was called to the scene to repair the power lines and investigate. The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office also are investigating.