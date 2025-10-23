Fox Lake Police Department to host Halloween Howl

In this file photo, Malchom Trammell, 8, of Round Lake Beach and Kendrick Burns, 6, of Round Lake, dressed in their costumes, check out the Halloween Howl on Oct. 24, 2022, at the Village of Fox Lake Police Department. (Candace H.Johnson)

The Fox Lake Police Department is excited to invite the community to its annual Halloween Howl Event, set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Fox Lake Police Department 301 S. Route. 59, Fox Lake.

This year’s Halloween Howl promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all.

Highlights of the event include Touch-A-Truck featuring Police, Fire, and Public Works equipment, trick-or-treating, a DJ with music, games, and a costume contest, a hayride, street hockey, scavenger hunt and trivia contest, a balloon artist, and a bouncy house. Members of the Fox Lake Police Department will be on scene along with Hank the therapy dog. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and participate in the festivities.

“The Halloween Howl is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with our community in a positive and fun environment,” Police Chief Dawn DeServi said in a news release. “Our goal is to create a safe and enjoyable experience for families while fostering a sense of community spirit.”

In the spirit of Halloween, everyone is reminded to remain vigilant and practice safety measures. Parents should accompany their children during trick-or-treating and ensure that costumes are safe and visible.