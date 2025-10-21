Crystal Lake Park District says no to buying closed Northwestern fitness center

The Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center, located at 200 Congress Parkway in Crystal Lake, closed in 2022. (Michelle Meyer)

The Crystal Lake Park District has once again rejected consideration of purchasing a shuttered Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center to turn it into a community center.

Local developer John Green gave a presentation during a park district board meeting earlier this year saying that the 80,000-square-foot facility on 8 acres has a purchase price of $4.2 million. Green has been under contract to buy the building since the beginning of this year, but he said he would “be happy to assign the contract to [the park district] and step aside.”

Crystal Lake Park District Executive Director Jason Herbster said at a park board meeting Monday that the board unanimously agreed in an executive session not to go forward with the purchase.

Crystal Lake Park District board members and staff tour the Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center on June 13, 2025. The fitness center closed in 2022. (Michelle Meyer)

The fitness center, at 200 Congress Parkway, closed in 2022 because of declining memberships. A Huntley location remains open.

Crystal Lake parks officials first entertained the idea of turning Northwestern’s Crystal Lake fitness center into a community center before it closed, with hundreds of residents supporting the idea. But efforts by the park district quickly ended after the board was told that Northwestern was interested in leasing it out short-term but nothing beyond that.

While the park district was still considering the acquisition, Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian enthusiastically encouraged it, announcing he knew of a donor willing to give $1 million to help with the payment.

Haleblian previously stated the city could potentially look into purchasing the building if the park district passed on the offer. Other options could be available, such as a nonprofit coming taking it over.