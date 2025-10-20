Suicides are up this year in McHenry County: How to help

The McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force reports that recent data show a concerning increase in suicide deaths, especially among males.

In 2024, McHenry County recorded 25 suicide deaths, with 19 of those deaths occurring among males. As of September, there have been 33 suicides this year, with 30 of those deaths being males.

“This sharp rise in suicide deaths highlights the urgent need for awareness, prevention, and access to resources,” the task force said in a news release.

“Men are often less likely to seek help for mental health struggles due to stigma, cultural expectations, or barriers to care,” the release said, adding the task force “emphasizes the importance of increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and ensuring that resources are accessible to all community members.

Those interested in learning more about the signs of suicide can take a training in QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer and is a way to help a loved one who may be at risk of suicide. Find an upcoming QPR Training at mchenrycountysptf.org/workshops.

Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers will host QPR Training on Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Oruga Social, 1000 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The training is open to the public and a light breakfast will be available. Registration is required at cldawnbreakers.org/event/qpr-training-at-oruga-social. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and Rotary International has emphasized mental health as an annual initiative.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available 24/7 by dialing or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Trained counselors are available to provide compassionate and confidential support.

The McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force “encourages everyone to reach out for support – whether by talking with a trusted friend, connecting with a health professional, or calling 988. Seeking help is a sign of strength, and taking that step can save lives."

More information on the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force is available here: mchenrycountysptf.org.