Pal Joey’s Restaurant to close after 53 years of operation, 14 in Batavia: ‘More than a place to eat’

John Hamel, owner of Pal Joey's Restaurant in Batavia announced the business is closing after 14 years in town. The final day is Sunday, April 26, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Daily Herald)

For 14 years in Batavia and 50 years in West Chicago, Pal Joey’s Restaurant has been a “fabric of the community.” The owner’s announcement of the business’ imminent closing came with an outpouring of memories from longtime patrons.

The final day of business in Batavia will be Sunday, April 26, three years after shutting its doors in West Chicago.

Tying together a half-century of cherished moments – from sports team pizza hangouts, first dates, birthday parties, community game nights and wedding rehearsal dinners – Pal Joey’s always warmed hearts with a slice of life.

Owner John Hamel has been at the helm for the past 25 years. He oversaw the closing of the original West Chicago location in 2023 and helped ingrain the pizza joint into Batavia’s River Street community.

“With so much pain, sadness and regret, I am announcing the closing of Pal Joey’s,” Hamel said in a social media post. “We strived to be more than a place to eat. We made it our goal to be more for our guest and the community and tried to make a difference.”

Batavia restaurateur John Hamel received the Donna Dallesasse Award at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Celebration in 2020, honoring his contributions to the community. (Renee Tomell)

Hamel said “dramatic changes to our business” contributed to the decision to close up shop. Citing property rent increases, the business moved from the River Street location to Randall Road in 2018. The business moved back to the River Street location in May 2022.

“We have hosted so many celebrations and shared moments of sadness with you all,” Hamel said. “I’m so grateful for the memories we’ve made. Over the last 14 years, I can honestly say the entire Batavia community, as well as so many other from across the area, have been supported through our business, which makes me very proud.”

Hamel said that sometime in the future, he intends to open a carryout and catering space to continue serving pizza.

Fellow River Street business owner, Melissa Monno of Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, sent her warm wishes to Hamel and the Pal Joey’s crew.

“You’ve been a part of the fabric of this community, and your presence on River Street will truly be missed,” Monno posted. “You showed up for this community like none other. Wishing you nothing but success and fulfillment in whatever comes next. Once a part of this community, always part of it.”

Over the years, Pal Joey’s was a favorite hangout of Batavia sports teams, school clubs and parent meetings. Batavia School District 101 board member Aaron Kilburg said it was sad news for the community.

“Hard to imagine Batavia without Pal Joey’s” Kilburg posted. “Thank you for all the great memories created at your establishment, and for your invaluable contributions to our community.”

Resident Jim Zimbelmann said Pal Joey’s has played a special role in his life from its very beginning in West Chicago in 1973.

“My little league team would go there for pizza with our parents in the 1970s,” Zimbelmann said. “My wife and I actually had our rehearsal wedding dinner there in 1992. We’ve had multiple family birthdays and anniversary parties there. We were sad to see the West Chicago place close, but the Batavia spot was such a lovely dining experience, eating by the river on the patio.”

Zimbelmann said throughout the decades it’s been the “exact same pizza, same great quality homemade recipe.” He said the taste of the food brings back a rush of memories.

“You know when you go in there you’re going to be treated as family,” Zimbelmann said. “Everything we’ve ever ordered there has been perfect and the service has been great. It’s a big loss and it’s really going to be missed by my family.”

A poster identifying herself as a teacher on Facebook thanked the establishment for helping make Batavia a better place.

Hamel and the staff “have been an amazing asset to the community,” the post said, and have “graciously allowed pretty much every Batavia sports team the ability to host team dinners, parent meetings and end-of-the-season banquets with no room rental fee and amazing family friendly deals and food. ... He always supported our community.”

You can read more about Pal Joey’s at paljoeys.com/.