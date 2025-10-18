Dundee-Crown football game against Prairie Ridge suspended after shots fired nearby

Friday evening’s varsity football game between Dundee-Crown and Prairie Ridge was suspended at halftime because of shots fired nearby, Carpentersville police said.

Police said in a Facebook post that the gunfire occurred near the Foxview Apartments adjacent to Dundee-Crown, and that “a vehicle was hit by what our police determined were multiple shots fired.”

There was no indication anyone was injured, police said.

A post on X by DC-Athletics said the game was suspended at halftime “due to a situation in the area” and that the game will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Prairie Ridge, undefeated so far this season, is leading the Chargers 27-7.

The Carpentersville community has been rattled in recent days by the presence of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who local police confirmed were present outside Village Hall Wednesday and again Thursday.

Officials from School District 300 denied claims on social media that ICE had been present at any of the district’s schools, which include Dundee-Crown.