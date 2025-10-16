More ICE activity in Carpentersville Thursday

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were outside Carpentersville Village Hall again on Thursday after confirmed activity there Wednesday, according to social media posts from the local police department.

“The village is aware that immigration and customs enforcement agents were parked by Village Hall, again, this morning,” according to a post Thursday on Village of Carpentersville Public Safety, the Facebook page for Carpentersville police.

“The Village of Carpentersville and its police department are not involved in any federal immigration enforcement activities, nor does the village receive notifications about any activities,” officials said in the post.

Local police had confirmed ICE’s presence outside Carpentersville’s Village Hall Wednesday, saying it lasted “approximately 30 minutes.”

Police also said it the federal agents “made no contact with the village before or during their arrival, but escorted what appeared to be detainees to use the public bathroom, after which several vehicles with agents remained in public parking spots outside of Village Hall.”

The village’s announcement follow the circulation of video online that appeared to show a federal officer outside Village Hall leading a handcuffed person into a vehicle.

Social media posts also claimed ICE agents were by Algonquin-based Community School District 300‘s Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville Thursday morning.

But District 300 Communications Chief Anthony McGinn said ICE has not been present at any of the district’s schools, and no schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday or Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, District 300 Superintendent Martina Smith said the district was aware of ICE’s presence in the community, “including rumors suggesting ICE activity at Dundee-Crown High School and other District 300 schools.”

She wrote on Wednesday: “We want to reassure our families that ICE has not been present at any District 300 school.”