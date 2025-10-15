ICE activity in Carpentersville outside Village Hall, near Dundee-Crown High School

Agents from ICE were outside Carpentersville Village Hall on Wednesday, according social media posts from the local police department.

Residents also reported online that ICE agents were in the vicinity of Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. Algonquin-based Community Unit School District 300 officials said in an email to parents ICE agents were not on district property.

“The Village is aware that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were outside of Village Hall for approximately 30 minutes, beginning around 12:20 pm today,” read a post Wednesday on Village of Carpentersville Public Safety, the Facebook page for Carpentersville police.

“The agents made no contact with the Village before or during their arrival, but escorted what appeared to be detainees to use the public bathroom, after which several vehicles with agents remained in public parking spots outside of Village Hall,” the post said, adding that neither the village nor its police are involved in “federal immigration enforcement activities” and that it is not warned of upcoming activities.

In a letter sent to parents, District 300 Superintendent Martina Smith said the district was aware of ICE’s presence in the community “including rumors suggesting ICE activity at Dundee-Crown High School and other District 300 schools.”

The marquee sign for Dundee-Crown High School sits near the road at Dundee-Crown High School on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Carpentersville. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

She also wrote: “We want to reassure our families that ICE has not been present at any District 300 school.”

Parents were also told they could pick up their children from school if they wanted.