No Kings protests set for locations around McHenry County on Saturday

Thousands of protesters line up along Route 31 on June 14, 2025 during a "No Kings" protest in McHenry. (Michelle Meyer)

Thousands of Americans are expected to attend “No Kings” rallies around the country Saturday, including three scheduled in McHenry County, in opposition to what organizers assert are increasingly troubling moves by President Donald Trump and his administration.

It is the latest in a series of protests against the Trump administration this year – including in traditionally red but politically divided McHenry County. Among them have been rallies on Flag Day on June 14 and around the country on Labor Day, including in McHenry.

“No Kings” rallies planned in McHenry County on Saturday will be:

Algonquin: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Algonquin Road and South Harrison Street

Crystal Lake: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 5650 Route 14, hosted by Indivisible Northwest Illinois

McHenry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Route 31 (Richmond Road) and McCullom Lake Road, hosted by Indivisible McHenry County

“This #No Kings visibility/messaging rally ... presents a fantastic opportunity to engage in conversations with others and reassure them that they are not alone,” according to a news release from Indivisible McHenry County. “Oct. 18 is a national day of action, with hundreds of peaceful protests occurring across the nation on the same day. We expect that Indivisible McHenry County’s protest rally will be huge. Approximately 5,000 people attended our last ‘No Kings’ rally.”

Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as “Hate America” rallies, while others say that it represents a “patriotic” fight for First Amendment rights.

Protests are planned for more than 2,500 locations nationwide – from the country’s largest city, New York, to small unincorporated, rural communities such as East Glacier Ridge, Montana, which has about 300 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.