More than 600 people attend Labor Day protest in McHenry

More than 600 people lined Richmond Road on McHenry's north side on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, as part of the Workers Over Billionaires protest, promoted by Indivisible McHenry County.

With people coming and going throughout the day on Richmond Road in McHenry, Sue Rose said she stopped using her clicker to count heads at just over 600 people.

Rose, of Wonder Lake, is a member of the steering council and communications lead for Indivisible McHenry County. The local group hosted one of several “Workers Over Billionaires” rallies Monday across the state.

Protestors carried signs, chanted the occasional slogans, and interacted with motorists along the busy commercial corridor on the north side of McHenry.

“It is a 90-10 split,” Sue Krause, of Woodstock, said, between those who honk in support of their pro-democracy message or indicate their disagreement with protestors.

Indivisible McHenry County is the local chapter of a “non-partisan group of progressive individuals who value democracy,” according to a release this week.

“The love for democracy is strong here in McHenry County,” according to the release, adding that the chapter began about five months ago and has grown to more than 2,000 members.

That is part of the point of hosting protests in McHenry County, Krause said – showing others in the county that leans Red in elections that there are others like them.

“They are not alone and they can find a community with smaller groups that support the same ideals,” she said.