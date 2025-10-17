Crystal Lake mom-and-daughter duo design artful events, will open studio to mark 20 years in business

For the past 20 years, the mother-and-daughter duo behind Crystal Lake-based Events by Artful Decor have been transforming and customizing spaces for events from weddings to nonprofit galas.

Co-founders Diane and Amanda Keen run the company, which offers event services including design, planning and production throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. They specialize in customized themed decor, florals, linens and drapery.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary in business, Artful Decor is unveiling a new design studio at 820 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Suite 230, in Crystal Lake this weekend.

“For the first time, people can actually see what we have, and it’s really amazing to finally have that creative space,” Amanda Keen said.

Events by Artful Decor co-founders Amanda (left) and Diane Keen. (Photo provided by Sandra Ortiz Photography)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Crystal Lake and Barrington Area chambers of commerce, followed by an open house celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday with giveaways, a flower bar, snacks and beverages.

“I’m excited to have a space finally, not only to create things and be an artist, but also to bring people into that experience, as well,” Amanda Keen said.

The Keens plan on using the new space to build designs alongside clients and provide classes like do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

“It’s great for bridal parties if they want to make the florals,” Amanda said. “We’ll prep all of the flowers for them and do all the messy work, and they can just come in and do the design and the fun parts.”

The duo does events like weddings, anniversaries, bar and bat mitzvahs, corporate events and quinceañeras. They also helped decorate Woodstock’s Cherry Tree Inn for the “Reporting for Christmas” Hulu movie in 2023.

Amanda Keen, company president, was just 13 when her mom started the business. She was being homeschooled at the time, but they found fewer programs and opportunities as Amanda got older. So they started organizing dances and social gatherings, with their first event being a snowflake ball in Barrington in 2005.

Once she was out of college, Amanda took over more responsibilities in the company and expanded into fresh florals and event productions beyond homeschooling events.

Over the years, the duo made it their mission to work with local nonprofits by donating their services decorating events to help with fundraising. They have worked with Home of the Sparrow, New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, CASA of McHenry County and the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association.

“It’s about the creation of it. It’s about the art. It’s about telling the stories,” Amanda Keen said. “It’s never really been about the money.”

Diane’s mother is their major inspiration to give back, as she always found time to help the community up until she died in 2016.

“That’s where Amanda and I have gotten this passion,” Diane Keen said. “We are here to make the world a better place.”

Earlier this month, Artful Decor designed and set up the Home of the Sparrow’s “Wizard of Oz”-themed gala. They transformed the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn ballroom into Emerald City, Home of the Sparrow Development Director Holly Dorn said.

“They have transformed and elevated our events from being an event to being an experience,” she said. “Our guests walked in and they are awed at what they can create.”

The Keens’ next expansion plan is to provide a “lookbook” online store. Every piece of decor will be uploaded, so customers can plan everything with one flat rate that includes delivery, the price of items and everything in between without hidden fees.

“My goal is to make design accessible,” Amanda Keen said. “That’s something that no one else is doing in the industry, so I’m really proud of that.”

For the next 20 years, she would love to see the business expand with a larger design studio and bigger team, and work with more nonprofits.