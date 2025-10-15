New Randall Road lane closures in Lake in the Hills

Drivers passing through Randall Road in Lake in the Hills could experience more bottlenecks this week.

One lane in each direction on Randall Road between north of Acorn Lane/Polaris Drive to north of Miller Road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during this week.

Crews installing temporary sheeting to stabilize the roadway and completing drainage work on the east side of Randall Road prompted this week’s closures, project officials said.

Drivers should allow extra travel time in the work zone, officials said.

Randall Road will be widened to three lanes in each direction between McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake to Acorn Lane/Polaris Drive in Lake in the Hills. The widening of the southern portion of the Randall Road corridor in the county wrapped up in 2021.

The current widening project began in March and is 14% complete, according to the Randall Road project website. The west leg of the Miller-Randall roads intersection has been closed since July as part of the project’s widening. Drivers coming from the south can take Algonquin Road to Lakewood Road to Ackman Road to get around the closure, and drivers from the north can take Ackman to Lakewood to Algonquin.

The work is anticipated to be complete in 2027.