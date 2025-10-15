McHenry County GOP PAC combines Charlie Kirk prayer service, candidate petition drive

McHenry County GOPAC, the political action committee that supports conservative candidates, commemorated Charlie Kirk Tuesday with a prayer service and petition drive for Republican candidates.

Congress designated Tuesday as a “National Day of Remembrance” for Kirk to coincide with what would have been his 32nd birthday, and weeks after the conservative activist was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

[ See more photos from the MCGOPAC Kirk event ]

MCGOPAC’s local gathering in Fox River Grove was dubbed “A Call to New Life in Christ,” in memory of Kirk and his religious views.

Pastor Scott Barrettsmith, who was on hand at the PAC’s Kirk celebration of life Sept. 21, gave a message at the prayer gathering Tuesday. There was also time for some music during the service and attendees watched Kirk videos.

Barrettsmith, whose birthday was also Tuesday, based much of his words around achieving salvation, outlining a six-step path that cited passages from the book of Romans. Leaflets called the “Romans Road” were passed out.

Barrettsmith, who said he ministered to Kirk, set aside time for people to accept Christ if they felt called to do so and asked those people to follow up with him.

He called Kirk “a modern-day martyr for Jesus Christ.”

Speakers at Kirk’s memorial service Sept. 21 highlighted Kirk’s “profound faith” and beliefs that young conservatives need to get married, have children and pass on their beliefs, the Associated Press reported.

Zoe Leigh, a founder of political group Chicago Flips Red, said at Tuesday’s gathering of Kirk that no one “should ever lose their life” for their opinions.

Said attendee Robin Hans, who was also helping collect signatures, “We love Charlie Kirk.”

Hans said she’s been to several Kirk events and said people should listen to his radio show. She said regardless of someone’s religion or color, Kirk was a “good person who stood for good values.”

MCGOPAC’s celebration of life for Kirk, which was held at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock during the memorial service, brought out about 800 attendees, the PAC said. A smaller crowd was gathered Tuesday.

After the prayer service Tuesday, the PAC moved into a “Red Wave Rally and Petition Drive.”

MCGOPAC Chair Karen Tirio said it was now a celebration after the service that “we’ve cried for a month,” adding Kirk wouldn’t want people to continue to cry. She said the theme of the night was “freedom.”

People could sign petitions for various Republicans aiming to get on the ballot this election cycle. GOP gubernatorial candidates Ted Dabrowski and Max Solomon spoke.

Both criticized incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker, with Dabrowski citing some of the state’s laws and asking who is the best person to beat Pritzker.

He said he believed there’s enough “disenfranchised” Illinoisans and Chicagoans that can flip to the GOP if they can be persuaded, and he is the best person to do that.

“We have to get Pritzker out. That’s the key goal,” Dabrowski said to applause.

Solomon said he ran for governor four years ago and the issues he ran on remain. Solomon said the Democrats will call them “the bad guys.” He said Democrats won’t argue about taxes because they raised and the GOP lowered them.

“They’re not going to win on the economy because they destroyed it and we fixed it,” Solomon said, adding he couldn’t wait to debate Pritzker.

Solomon added Chicago is saying they’re tired of Democrats. He credited Kirk with going to the “belly of the beast” and standing up for his beliefs.

“We have to do the same thing,” Solomon said.