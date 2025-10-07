2 found dead inside vehicle along Route 14 in Harvard

Two people were found dead overnight Monday inside a vehicle parked with flashers on in Harvard, police said.

At shortly before midnight Monday, a Harvard officer saw the vehicle, approached it and found a female driver and a male passenger both deceased, according to a news release issued by Harvard Chief of Police Tyson Bauman at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The car was found in the northbound lane of 700 block of North Division Street-Route 14.

The McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team was activated and investigating the incident, the release said. Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area. North Division Street was closed between Diggins Street-Route 173 and McKinley Street but has since be reopened, Bauman said.

