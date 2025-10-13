Huntley girls tennis wins 6th straight FVC championship, Johnsburg claims 4th KRC title in a row

Huntley beat Crystal Lake Central by a point to capture the nine-team tournament, the program’s sixth straight conference championship.

The Red Raiders finished first with 48 points, Crystal Lake Central (47) was second and Cary-Grove (42) was third.

Prairie Ridge (41) took fourth, followed by Hampshire (39) and Crystal Lake South (34) in fifth and sixth, respectively. Dundee-Crown (22) placed seventh, McHenry (20) was eighth and Jacobs (18) was ninth.

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak won the No. 1 singles title, beating Crystal Lake Central’s Evie Johnson 6-2, 6-1.

Huntley’s Ella Doughty beat Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel 6-4, 6-0 to take third.

Gulnura Baidylaeva and Ainura Baidylaeva were one of three flight champions for Huntley, outlasting Dundee-Crown’s McKenna Fernstrom and Sasha Bozovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 for the No. 1 doubles championship.

Crystal Lake South’s Marissa Ulrich and Eliana Rankin won in two sets over Hampshire’s Alexa Schuring and Isabel Yu 6-3, 6-1, to take third at No. 1 doubles.

Huntley’s Gia Patel beat Cary-Grove’s Elle Stawarz 6-1, 6-0 for the No. 2 singles title, while Julie Klockner and Giuli Farraj beat C-G’s Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky 6-0, 6-0 to take first at No. 2 doubles.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ella DeSando beat C-G’s Kaitlin Lummis 6-1, 6-2 for the No. 3 singles title and the Tigers’ tandem of Audrey Kanellopoulos and Delaney Lisle beat Hampshire’s Aasiyah Nurmohamed and Annabelle Ionescu 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 4 doubles crown.

Cary-Grove’s Payton White and Presley Brainerd beat Prairie Ridge’s Maia Cassin and Anastasiya Halayko 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 3 doubles title.

Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: Johnsburg won five of seven flights to capture the KRC championship for the fourth season in a row. The Skyhawks won with 25 points, followed by Woodstock North (21), Woodstock (14) and Marengo (10).

Johnsburg’s Summer Toussaint and Lexie Dercole won the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win against Woodstock North’s Hannah Reinhard and Maren Filetti. Woodstock’s Valerie Duarte and Daphne Oliveira beat Marengo’s Kenzi Carlson and Adelaide Spring to take third.

Woodstock North’s Katie Baker beat Marengo’s Ava Frederick 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the No. 1 singles title, while Johnsburg’s Abby Lane was third with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Woodstock’s Carie Zhang.

Johnsburg’s Charlie Eastland won the No. 2 singles title 6-2, 6-1 over Woodstock North’s Jasmine Garcia.

Johnsburg’s Allison Shaver defeated Woodstock North’s Makayla Stipak 7-5, 6-4 to take the No. 3 singles title.

Woodstock North’s Arabella Richer and Maya Villalva topped Johnsburg’s Riley Zupansic and Kalissa Sherman 6-0, 6-3 to win the No. 2 doubles title.

Johnsburg’s Kayla Hiller and Devynn Michel won the No. 3 doubles title 6-2, 6-0 over Woodstock’s Xin Berardi and Isabelle Alberto.

Johnsburg’s Jorja Cashmore and Brooke Butler defeated Woodstock North’s Stef Vanderstappen and Lia Hyrkas 7-5, 6-3 to claim the No. 4 doubles title.