Working it out: Brothers start gym in basement, now have growing business in Huntley

DJ, left and Anthony Yatos are seen at Warhouse Barbell in Huntley Sept. 3, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Two Huntley-area brothers, Anthony and DJ Yatos, began lifting weights in their basement about a decade ago. Years on from those humble beginnings, the brothers have recently expanded their Warhouse Barbell workout center in Huntley, and they’re planning to expand their space again.

DJ Yatos looks at a chalk bowl at Warhouse Barbell in Huntley Sept. 3, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

DJ Yatos said they were lifting weights at other gyms but felt they didn’t have the vibe they were seeking.

So they started in their basement and went from there.

The gym recently expanded at its location at 10514 Route 47, and Yatos said the gym has gotten several dozen new members since then.

Chris Medina, a member at Warhouse Barbell, has been going to the gym since about 2019, when it was still in the Yatoses’ basement.

He said he first heard about the basement gym from a family friend and would stop by around 9:30 or 10 p.m. after commitments like driver’s ed and football.

While Medina misses the old locale in ways, he said the gym was a “brotherhood” and “everyone wants the best for each other.”

Anthony Yatos shows off a machine at Warhouse Barbell in Huntley Sept. 3, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

But he also finds motivation at Warhouse.

“You just want to lift heavier,” Medina said.

Client Damir Glamoc said he joined the gym in late 2022 and found out about the gym from friends who knew the owners.

He said Warhouse Barbell was “pretty unique” and affordable compared to other gyms. He said he likes the equipment, the people and atmosphere. He said people have more freedom to use machines how they want and members can record themselves, which he said many gyms don’t allow.

DJ Yatos said he started lifting weights around seventh grade.

His brother Anthony said he went straight into powerlifting, which he’s done competitively.

“DJ was my coach,” he said.

But after becoming disenchanted with other gyms, they got a mini rack at home and started “Yatos Basement.”

The business spread through word of mouth and by the end of 2019, over 100 people had stopped by the basement. People would sign their name on the wall, a tradition that continues at the gym today.

Flags representing the countries gym-goers come from also hang in the facility and the brothers also decorate the gym for holidays including Halloween and Christmas. Icicle decorations are still up at Warhouse Barbell where people sign their names.

COVID-19 hit not long after the basement had welcomed triple-digit visitors and gyms closed because of COVID rules. At that point, the gym wasn’t a commercial venture, but during the pandemic, the brothers started renting out plates and equipment to people who wanted to lift.

Anthony, left, and DJ Yatos watch as Nick Bos lifts weights at Warhouse Barbell in Huntley Sept. 3, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

In October 2021, the brothers got the keys to their current gym off Route 47 in Huntley, though they didn’t open their doors until May 2022, after COVID rules were lifted.

Not long after that, the brothers started working on expanding their gym.

DJ Yatos said it took about a year to build out the facility and even longer to get the necessary village approvals for their expansion.

“Our goal with the expansion” was to make sure patrons didn’t have to sit around and wait for machines to open up, DJ Yatos said.

The expansion formally opened June 30.

“We could not sleep,” DJ Yatos said, adding the brothers opened the gym much earlier in the morning than usual.

DJ Yatos said the expansion was “all for the community.”

The expansion also includes a display of various figures lifting or showing off their muscles. The collection of figurines now numbers in the triple digits, including M&Ms, Funko pops and one from a Starbucks in South Korea. The brothers said they got many of the figurines from places like Ebay and Facebook Marketplace, but some were gifted.

There’s also a mural with the gym’s motto, “Make it happen.”

While the gym just expanded this year, there’s still room to add more potential amenities like a sauna and additional cardio options. Warhouse Barbell also has personal training and can connect members with trainers.

DJ Yatos said he’s looking forward to a second location, but said it’s a three- to five-year goal.