Magnificat prayer breakfast celebrates sharing Catholic faith

Dozens of people gathered for Magnificat’s fall prayer breakfast Saturday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.

The Catholic women’s ministry has chapters around the globe. The ministry is based on the relationship Mary, the mother of Jesus, had with her cousin Elizabeth, said Cindy Widhalm, one of the McHenry chapter’s service team members. It aims to support people’s life journeys and lift them up in prayer.

Magnificat the organization first began in the New Orleans Archdiocese and had its first prayer breakfast in 1981. The McHenry “Mary, Mother of the Eucharist” chapter got “anointed” by its spiritual adviser in 2002, according to its website.

Cindy Govekar speaks at the Magnificat prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Claire O'Brien)

Saturday’s prayer breakfast, one of two the ministry hosts each year, coincided with the annual McHenry County Catholic Prayer Breakfast that included a Mass at Ss. Peter in Paul Church in Cary and the breakfast at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, according to its website.

Michelle Lundborg said it was her first time at the Magnificat prayer breakfast, adding, “I’m excited because I’ve heard a lot” about it.

She mentioned sharing faith experiences and common interests with others in attendance.

She said she is a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, and one of the reasons she came to the breakfast was to support the main speaker, Cindy Govekar, a fellow parishioner.

“That’s what got me,” Lundborg said.

The audience listens to Cindy Govekar speak at the Magnificat prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Crystal Lake. (Claire O'Brien)

Mary Culver, whose mother, Marlene Goestchel, also was there, said she comes “to fill my cup with the spirit.”

Mary is her patron saint and she prays to her all the time. “She keeps me going,” Culver said.

Goetschel, who has been going to the breakfasts since they started, said Magnificat is wonderful and a good gathering of people who are devoted to Mary.

The attendees shared a meal, sang worship songs, prayed and listened to Govekar’s story.

Govekar shared details of her life with the audience, as well as stories about Mary, including the visit to her cousin Elizabeth, who was expecting a child in her older age.

Govekar “believes and testifies that trusting Jesus and hiding in our Blessed Mother’s mantle is the only way to joyfully get home to heaven,” according to her bio.

Govekar mentioned aspects of her life that had common traits with Mary, including being a mom and wife, but also being widowed.

She said Mary knew what was going to happen to Jesus, but still said yes to God’s call.

“I think that we have to really embrace that and follow that as our example,” Govekar said.

Govekar recalled being in the Communion line at Mass with her parents when she was a small child. She said when she got to the front, she looked next to her and saw an elderly woman who “had her head down in prayer.” The woman glanced over at Govekar and smiled, and Govekar said in that moment she realized she wanted to be like the woman.

“When she looked at me, she was praying for me.”

She told the attendees they can be a “rock star” at church with their rosaries before or after Mass. When children walk by they can smile. “They need us so much,” Govekar said.

Govekar also touched on other parts of her journey, including when she was a college student and found herself “unexpectedly expecting.” She talked about her experience visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic after that.

She thanked those “who work and pray so hard for the unborn. Thank you for your prayers. I know they saved me.”

Govekar said her first husband was not Catholic, but she prayed for him to convert. In 2008, her husband became ill and was hospitalized, and while in the hospital, expressed an interest in being confirmed.

He had a heart attack before his scheduled confirmation. When the priest came to administer the sacrament a few days later, Govekar said he levitated when the priest put his hand on him.

She noted her husband passed on Aug. 15, the feast day of the Assumption of Mary.

Govekar said she was hoping to give the audience hope with her story.

“Your work is not done. ... if you’re still on this side of the dirt, our Lord has a plan and a purpose for you.”