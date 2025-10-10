Hampshire’s Adamczyk shoots opening-round 70 in Class 3A: Northwest Herald state golf roundup

Nolan Adamczyk of Hampshire watches his tee shot during the Dundee-Crown Charger Invite Saturday last month at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. Adamczyk sits in fourth place after the first round of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf State Tournament. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Hampshire senior Nolan Adamczyk carded a 2-under-par 70 on Friday to put him in fourth place after the first round of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Adamczyk, making his state debut, trails leader Evanston’s Lester Low, who shot a blistering 7-under 65.

Adamczyk was one of three Fox Valley Conference golfers to advance to Saturday’s final round of the state tourney, along with Burlington Central senior Tyler Samaan and Jacobs sophomore Logan Henning.

Adamczyk started on the back nine and rolled in birdies on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16. He posted an eagle on the par-5, 521-yard No. 5 and ended his opening round with a birdie on No. 9. Adamczyk shot an even 36 on the back nine and 2-under 34 on the front.

Samaan, who placed 11th at last year’s Class 2A state meet, shot a 77, making three birdies and nine pars in his round. He had a 40 on the front and 37 on the back. He’ll enter Day 2 in 35th place.

Henning, who sits in 59th place, shot an 80 in his first state tournament, knocking in four birdies and six pars in his round. He started on the back with a 41 and ended with a 39 on the front, including a birdie on the par-4, 485-yard No. 9.

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan watches tee shot on the 15th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Class 2A state tournament: At Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Prairie Ridge will send four golfers to Saturday’s second round. Moving on were sophomore Mason Zimmerman (32nd), senior Jack Dahlem (56th), junior Anthony Pettrone (70th) and junior Zach Techen (73rd).

Prairie Ridge, which competed as a team, did not advance to Day 2 as one of the top eight teams, finishing 10th with a 320. The Wolves were seven shots behind eighth-place Ottawa (313).

Zimmerman had a 6-over-par 77, beginning his round on the back nine with a 37 and making birdies on Nos. 10 and 15. He ended his round with a 40 on the front and had 11 total pars.

Dahlem posted an 80 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 15. He started off with a 38 on the back and ended with a 42 on the front, recording eight total pars.

Pettrone carded an 81, shooting a 43 on the back and 38 on the front. He made birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 and had six pars.

Techen shot an 82, posting a 39 on the back and 43 on the front. He knocked in birdies on Nos. 10 and 5.

Also for the Wolves, junior Andrew Daman (96th) shot an 87 and senior Thomas Meehan (103rd) had an 89, but did not qualify for Day 2.

Crystal Lake Central junior Asher Johnson (81st) and junior Tommy Laird (96th) also did not advance to Day 2. Johnson, making his second state appearance, shot an 84, recording one birdie and eight pars. Laird shot an 87 with one birdie and six pars in his state debut.

Class 1A state tournament: At Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Harvest-Westminster co-op senior Liam Lodding, a Huntley native, is in the hunt for the individual title, and his team is among the top contenders in second with a 317. Teutopolis leads the standings with a 313.

Lodding is in third after shooting a 1-over-par 73 in his opening round. Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny leads the field with a 70.

Lodding shot a 34 on the back nine, which included birdies on Nos. 12, 14, 16 and 18. He carded a 39 on the front to end his round. Lodding took runner-up at state as a sophomore and 11th as a freshman.

Marian Central’s Luca Kittel, in his first state tourney, shot an 83 to qualify for the second round. The Hurricanes junior sits in 48th place after knocking in one birdie and eight pars in his opening round. Kittel started on the back nine, shooting a 43. He posted a 40 on the front.

Girls golf

Class 2A state tournament: At Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud (43rd) carded a 9-over-par 81 to advance to the second day of the state tournament. Rud, who was making her state debut, recorded three birdies, going back-to-back on Nos. 5 and 6, and seven pars.

The Crystal Lake South senior kicked off her round on the back nine with a 39 and ended with a 42 on the front.

Class 1A state tournament: At Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Marian Central sophomore Jordan Cheng finished just ahead of the cut to advance to the second day of the tournament. Cheng, who also qualified for state last but didn’t compete, shot a 91 and is in 62nd place. The Hurricanes’ sophomore started on the back nine with a 44 and shot a 47 on the front. She made seven pars during her round.