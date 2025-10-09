Village of Fox Lake celebrates groundbreaking of ‘The Quarry’

The Quarry is strategically located near major transportation corridors (including Route 12), retail centers and recreation amenities, offering residents convenience and connection to all that Fox Lake has to offer. (Photo provided by Village of Fox Lake)

The Village of Fox Lake, in partnership with Charles Hall Construction, Sterling Hall and WCP Fox Lake, is proud to announce the official groundbreaking of The Quarry, a new 154-unit market-rate apartment complex located at Route 12 and Big Hollow Road.

This development will bring much-needed housing options to the Chain O’ Lakes community, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, attainable residential living in Lake County, according to a news release from the village.

The Quarry is the first of two residential developments coming to Fox Lake.

Following a comprehensive market analysis, it was determined that the highest and best use of site, given its proximity to the existing retail uses, including Jewel-Osco to the south, as well as its limited access, and reduced line of sight from Route 12 – would be residential development.

The Quarry represents a thoughtful investment in the future of Fox Lake, providing housing designed to meet the needs of the “missing middle”: individuals and families seeking quality housing that balances affordability and modern amenities.

“The Quarry provides new housing options and strengthens Fox Lake’s economic vitality,” Mayor Donny Schmit said in the release. “This project demonstrates the Village’s commitment to creating a balanced community where residents of all ages can thrive.”

The Quarry is strategically located near major transportation corridors (including Route 12), retail centers and recreation amenities, offering residents convenience and connection to all that Fox Lake has to offer.

The development provides 1- and 2-bedroom options in a town-home style design with over 55% of the units having garages attached. Amenities include a clubhouse fitness center, dog park, walking paths and community space.

Construction has begun, with the first units expected to be available in September 2026. Upon completion, The Quarry will play a key role in advancing the vision of Fox Lake leaders of a vibrant, welcoming community that supports current residents and future growth.