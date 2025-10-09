Fox Lake Police Department celebrates 2 years of therapy dog program

The Fox Lake Police Department is celebrating two years with Hank, the certified therapy dog whose presence supports mental health initiatives, community outreach and officer wellness.

Hank, a Husky and Great Pyrenees mix, joined the department in December 2023 as part of an innovative wellness and engagement program aimed at strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community while providing emotional support to both the public and department personnel. The therapy dog program is designed to promote positive interactions, reduce stress, and offer comfort during crisis situations.

“This initiative is about more than just a dog in uniform — it’s about care, compassion, and connection," Police Chief Dawn DeServi said in a news release. “Hank serves as a calming presence during high-stress incidents, school visits, community events, and within our own walls to support the wellness of our officers.”

Trained and certified through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes College, Hank is handled by Officer Meagan Blue and Officer Scott Litwiler, who have also completed specialized training in therapy dog handling and crisis response.

The introduction of Hank marked a growing trend among law enforcement agencies nationwide that are incorporating therapy animals to assist with trauma recovery, mental health outreach, and community trust-building.

The community is invited to meet Hank and learn more about the program and the benefits of therapy dogs in law enforcement at the upcoming events listed below: