Fox Lake, Libertyville recreation team up for Pumpkin Jubilee

Jennifer Kuhn (from left), Nicole Schaller, Kim Loewe and Emily Alonso representing the Village of Fox Lake Parks & Recreation Department and Libertyville Recreation in the co-hosting of Pumpkin Jubilee at Lakefront Park in Fox Lake. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. (Photo provided by Village of Fox Lake)

The Village of Fox Lake Parks & Recreation is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Libertyville Recreation for the 2025 Pumpkin Jubilee, themed “Halloween Express.”

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake.

While the collaboration between Fox Lake and Libertyville is at the heart of this year’s Jubilee, the spirit of the celebration extends far beyond the two villages. Families from throughout Lake County and neighboring communities are invited to join in the fun, making this a truly regional fall tradition.

Event highlights include pumpkin carving ($4 per pumpkin), Jubilee market vendors, DJ and games, face painters and craft vendors, trackless train rides and a kids’ costume contest.

Admission is free, making this a family-friendly celebration for all ages.

“This partnership is about more than connecting Fox Lake and Libertyville,” said Jennifer Kuhn, program and events manager, Village of Fox Lake Parks & Recreations Department. “It’s about opening our doors to the greater Lake County community and beyond — uniting families from across the region to celebrate the season together.”

The Pumpkin Jubilee has long been a Fox Lake favorite, and this year’s fresh collaboration ensures that the tradition continues with even more spirit, connection, and excitement. With easy access on the Metra line, families from across the county can enjoy a day of Halloween fun by the lake.

Lakefront Park, newly opened in 2024, will be undergoing additional construction in 2026 to create a boardwalk and boat piers expanding opportunities for recreation, community events, and waterfront enjoyment.

Visit the Village website or follow Fox Lake Parks & Recreation on Facebook for more information about weekly event themes, vendors, musicians and more.