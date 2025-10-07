Cary police chief announces retirement

Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon is pictured in 2019, discussing the insufficiencies of police facilities at the time. A new village hall and police station has since opened. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon is retiring after almost 12 years of serving in the leadership role.

In total, Finlon will retire with over 42 years in law enforcement, according to a village news release. Finlon started his role in Cary in 2014 after previously serving as Lake Zurich’s police chief. His last day will be Jan. 16.

A longtime Cary resident, Finlon has coached in the Cary-Grove Youth Baseball and Softball organization, been a Cary-Grove High School booster and helped develop the village’s disaster plan, all before stepping into the police chief role.

“Chief Finlon has been more than just a leader, he has been a mentor, a partner and a trusted advocate for both our officers and our residents,” Mayor Mark Kownick said in the release. “His commitment to serving the community with compassion has left a lasting impact. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him nothing but happiness in retirement.”

Finlon assisted and led many changes in the village over the years, including restructuring the police department, transitioning to the STARCOM21 radio system and helping with the creation of the Regional Training Center and firing range. He also assisted with the planning and construction of the new Village Hall and a state-of-the-art Police Department facility.

“It has truly been an honor to serve this community,” Finlon said. “The men and women of the Cary Police Department are exceptional, and I am deeply proud of the work we have accomplished together. I am grateful to the Village Board, our residents and especially to the officers who serve alongside me every day. While it is bittersweet to retire, I know the department will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

Cary Chief of Police Patrick Finlon. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

In the release, village staff describe Finlon’s leadership style as “approachable,” and highlighted his beliefs that “strong relationships are at the core of effective policing.”

The village is now seeking candidates for the next police chief with the assistance of a consultant. Interested candidates can find additional information on the position at caryillinois.com.

“As Chief Finlon steps into retirement, the Village of Cary extends its heartfelt thanks to his extraordinary service, sacrifice and leadership,” village officials said in the release. “His legacy of dedication and care for the community will endure long after his retirement, and his contributions will be remembered with deep appreciation.”