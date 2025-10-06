Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman

Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman watches her tee shot on the 14th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament Wednesday last month at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Natalie Zimmerman

School: Jacobs

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Zimmerman, a junior, fired an 82 and took runner-up at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament at Crystal Woods in Woodstock to lead the Eagles to their first conference championship.

Zimmerman followed that by taking seventh with an 86 at the Class 2A Boylan Regional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford to advance to sectionals, along with teammate Kate Maurus.

For her performance, Zimmerman was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Richmond-Burton boys soccer’s Nick Kyes, Marian Central girls golf’s Jordan Cheng and Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan also were nominated.

Zimmerman answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament last month at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

What did it mean to you to win the FVC championship as a team?

Zimmerman: It meant a lot to me when my team won the FVC championship because I remember in seventh grade watching a Jacobs girls basketball game and looking at all the different sports banners and what they have accomplished. The girls golf banner was blank. I remember telling my dad that when I got to high school my team was going to win conference. I’m proud of my team for accomplishing this because we are the first team to do so. I can’t wait to see 2025 on the banner.

What’s been your favorite memory or moment of the season so far?

Zimmerman: My favorite memory and moment from this season was when I made my final putt to shoot a 1-under-par 35 at Randall Oaks, which is my home course.

Which teammate really inspires you?

Zimmerman: All my teammates inspire me a lot! We all push each other to get better every day. Even on our bad days.

What is your favorite course to play?

Zimmerman: My favorite course to play is Prairie Landing. I really like the course because no hole is alike. I also really like the fairways and the trickiness of the greens.

What is your most prized possession?

Zimmerman: My prized possession is my acoustic guitar.

What’s your perfect meal?

Zimmerman: My perfect meal are my homemade wings with honey barbecue sauce and my homemade fries with a glass of milk.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Zimmerman: My favorite professional athlete is either Nelly Korda or Caitlin Clark.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Zimmerman: A ritual I have before every golf tournament is eating an “Egg in a frame,” with two pieces of bacon and a glass of orange juice on the same plate and in the same cup. A superstition I would say is putting my ball marker in my right pocket every time I play.

What is the best costume you ever wore for Halloween?

Zimmerman: My best Halloween costume I’ve ever dressed up as has to be when I dressed up as a storm trooper with my neighborhood friends in elementary school.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Zimmerman: I would want to travel to Scotland because there are a ton of beautiful golf courses there and I would want to play them.

What is your favorite part about golf?

Zimmerman: My favorite part about golf is the friendships I’ve made over the years, especially through high school. I’ve also been able to get closer with my older sister and my dad because of golf, and I always have a blast playing with them.