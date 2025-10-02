‘Several dozen’ pets found in Woodstock-area home after kitchen fire; animal control alerted

Two residents were displaced after a kitchen fire near Woodstock Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two people were displaced after a kitchen fire in a home near Woodstock late Wednesday.

The two occupants had evacuated and smoke was rising from the single-story home when crews from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District arrived to the scene along Davis Road at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Fire crews upgraded the call because of the “rural response area and lack of hydrants at the address,” Vucha said, adding firefighters deployed hose lines and found “fire conditions in the kitchen.”

“Several dozen” animals, including cats, rabbits and reptiles, also lived in the home. No animal deaths were reported but McHenry County Animal Control was notified, Vucha said.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the home, Vucha said.

The home is uninhabitable until it is repaired and the American Red Cross was asked to help the displaced residents, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District is investigating the fire.