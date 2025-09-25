Tyler Samaan goes back to back, Burlington Central wins 2nd straight FVC title

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan watches tee shot on the 15th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Playing in the final Fox Valley Conference Tournament of his high school career, Burlington Central senior Tyler Samaan carded five birdies during his round.

But none were bigger than his birdie on the last hole, where he broke a tie with McHenry’s Dane Currie to earn his second straight FVC individual title Thursday at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary.

Despite a double bogey on the par-4 11th hole, Samaan recovered with a birdie on No. 12 before stringing together five consecutive pars. Even with Currie through 17 holes, Samaan saved his best effort for last, posting a birdie on the par-4, 432-yard 18th to finished with a 2-under-par 70.

“It means a lot because of all the hard work I put in over the offseason,” said Samaan, who fired a 68 to win the FVC Tournament last year at RedTail in Lakewood. “I kept my composure the whole day and I birdied the last hole to win, so it felt great. I handled the course really well. There were some tough pins, but I went over specific shots and course management last night.”

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan putts on the fifth green during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Samaan, who finished 11th individually at the Class 2A state tournament in 2024, led the Rockets to third place in this year’s FVC Tournament with a team score of 314. More importantly, Central also claimed the overall FVC championship in back-to-back years.

The FVC championship factors in duals during the regular season, as well as Thursday’s tournament finish.

Five Burlington Central players finished in the 80s, with juniors Matthew Zierk and Tommy Wyse each carding 81s while sophomore Evan Sarallo marked an 82.

“I’m happy with how I played today and I hit the shots I wanted to,” Samaan said. “My approach shots were dialed in, and with my course management I knew where I could miss. My putting could’ve been better. I missed a few putts early on, but I kept my composure. It means a lot to us to go back to back because it boosts our confidence going into regionals and sectionals.”

McHenry, which landed near the bottom of the pack by placing eighth last year, soared up the standings this time around, posting a 307 to finish first. It was a 20-stroke improvement from last year for the Warriors.

McHenry’s Dane Currie (left) and Crystal Lake South’s Zach Schuster line up their putts on the eighth green during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

“We’ve hit the range a lot more this year,” said Currie, who hit 17 greens in regulation and carded three birdies to take second with a 1-under-par 71. “We’ve been practicing more and we’ve been going out every day. I was hitting greens in regulation and I hit a lot of fairways, which helped too. I struggled with my putting a bit, but greens in regulation helped me.”

Senior Alex LaShelle placed fourth with a 76 to aid the Warriors. Jackson Kocent (10th) shot a 78, while juniors Eynon Garreffa and Henry Collette both shot 82s to round out the scoring for the tournament champs.

Jacobs, which was the runner-up at last year’s tournament, once again finished in second place, totaling a 313 behind a 73 from sophomore and third-place finisher Logan Henning. Teammate Brayden Grummer (77) took seventh and Chase Garden (79) was 12th.

“I thought I was scrambling really well,” said Henning, who had one birdie and made 11 straight pars during his round. “I was playing really consistent golf, and on my off holes I was definitely scrambling and making putts I needed to make. That back nine was super tight and hitting off the tee is essential on this course. I’ve been driving it pretty well lately, and I know my teammates have been playing well. I felt like we were in a good position to score today.”

Jacobs’ Logan Henning watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Prairie Ridge compiled a 318 to finish fourth for the second straight season. Three Wolves carded scores in the 70s, with Anthony Pettrone making 14 pars to card a 76 and take fifth individually. Mason Zimmerman (ninth) added a 78 and Andrew Daman (11th) was one stroke behind, finishing with a 79.

Huntley took fifth, recording a 327 behind a team-best 79 from Austin Matich (13th).

Zach Schuster (eighth) posted the low round for Crystal Lake South, marking a 78 with two birdies as the Gators placed sixth with a 330.

Nolan Adamczyk, last year’s tournament runner-up, fired a 77 to place sixth and lead Hampshire to seventh as a team with a 338.

Crystal Lake Central (eighth place, 339), Cary-Grove (ninth, 341) and Dundee-Crown (10th, 353) rounded out the team standings.

Crystal Lake Central’s Tommy Laird shot an 80, while D-C’s Max Wasz, C-G’s Jack Matras and Conner Lentz and Crystal Lake South’s AJ Mitchell had 81s to finish in the top 20.