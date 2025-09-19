Jacobs volleyball rallies for FVC win against Crystal Lake South: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Jacobs d. Crystal Lake South 23-25, 25-20, 25-23: At Crystal Lake, Gianna Coletti finished with 30 assists and 15 digs as the Golden Eagles rallied for a Fox Valley Conference win over the Gators. Hailie Barton and Rachelle Zieba (two aces) had five kills and five blocks each and Maddie Mitchell had 10 kills, three aces and seven digs. Layla Merlin added eight kills, four blocks and seven digs.

For South, Nora Wiggs recorded 12 digs and 19 assists. Bobbi Wire tallied eight kills and nine digs, Joanna Kruzolek had eight kills and 11 digs and Layla Addison had 13 digs. Anna Hougas had six kills.

Prairie Ridge d. Dundee-Crown 25-23, 25-23: At Carpentersville, Addison Smith had 19 assists, six digs and three aces for the Wolves in an FVC win against the Chargers. Maizy Agnello had seven kills, Tegan Vrbancic had 12 digs and Abigail Smith had five kills and three blocks.

Huntley d. McHenry 25-13, 25-7: At Huntley, Lucy Watson (three aces, two blocks) and Mia Jacobelli had seven kills apiece as the the Red Raiders cruised to an FVC win against the Warriors. Emily Ernst had five assists and two kills, Abby Whitehouse had 12 assists and two aces and Sophia Tocmo had 11 digs. Rachael Hein had three aces and Izzy Whitehouse added two aces.

Timothy Christian d. Marian Central 25-19, 25-16: At Woodstock, Nola Midday and Grace Kelley had three kills apiece for the Hurricanes in the Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

Girls golf

Johnsburg 207, Marian Central 217: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Lauren McQuiston carded a 40 to lead the Skyhawks past the Hurricanes. Charlotte Cantrell had a 54 for Johnsburg, followed by Elaina Moss (55) and Addison Sweetwood (58).

Jordan Cheng (44) had the top score for Marian. Dakota Norwick and Zoe Karlen both had 50s.

Jacobs 178, McHenry 187: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Natalie Zimmerman led the Golden Eagles to an FVC win with a 40. Emma Skarosi added a 45, followed by Lila Serafini (46) and Marley Skarosi (47).

The Warriors were led by Abigail Shoemaker (43), Madelyn Blake (45), Abriel Powers (48) and Noelia Colin (51).

Marengo 201, Woodstock co-op 230: At Woodstock Country Club, Maggie Hanson fired a 46 for the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Kiley Brady shot a 50, Katie Hanson had a 52 and Charlotte Machac had a 53.

Woodstock co-op was led by Angela Pecoraro (51) and Mary Spinelli (58).

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 1, Hampshire 0 (OT): At Hampshire, Gavin Kane scored in overtime off an assist from Roman Vences as the Tigers escaped with the FVC win against the Whip-Purs. Chase Lemke made five saves in the shutout.

Oak Park-River Forest 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Streamwood Classic, Hugo Arista (Mauricio Ruiz assist) scored in the second half for the Chargers in their tournament loss. Manuel Hernandez made three saves for D-C.

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central 151, McHenry 168: At McHenry Country Club, Johnny Geisser recorded an even-par 35 for the Tigers in their FVC win. Max Sinha added a 36 and Tommy Laird and Asher Johnson both had 40s.

For the Warriors, Dane Currie had a 38, Jameson Rivera had a 42, Eynon Garreffa had a 43 and Hunter Erickson had a 45.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans won all four doubles matches in the FVC victory over the Tigers. Megan Ptaszek/Taylor Hamann won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles; Darby Hennessey/Jelena Karlovsky won 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles; Sophia Selvaggio/Payton White won 6-4, 7-6 (4) at No. 3 doubles; and Presley Brainerd/Anya Nordengren won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4 doubles.

Elle Stawarz won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for C-G, while Evie Johnson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Ella DeSando won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for Central.

Girls flag football

Jacobs 20, Prairie Ridge 15: At Crystal Lake, Olivia Fillipp threw a touchdown pass to Brylan Lemon with three seconds left as the Golden Eagles shocked the Wolves in their FVC game.

McHenry 33, Crystal Lake South 14: At McHenry, Addison Hoffmann hauled in nine catches for 239 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors beat the Gators in their FVC game.

Brooklyn Anderson threw for 266 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and three extra-point conversions. Morgan Frederick added 75 passing yards and a pair of TDS. On defense, Brianna Amedio had 13 flag pulls, a pick-six and a pass deflection.

Crystal Lake Central 14, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers shut out the Whips in their FVC game.

Huntley 40, Dundee-Crown 12: At Carpentersville, the Raiders coasted to an FVC win against the Chargers.