Letter: I lived in 1950s. I don’t want to return to its level of health care.

I am a retired nurse watching changes to our medical system. In the ’50s, I stood in line at my local school to receive a polio shot, grateful that it was available. When I had measles, I stayed in a dark place to protect my eyes.

As a nurse in the ’60s, I saw an obsolete iron lung. In the ’80s, I saw an adult miss three weeks of work because there had been no chickenpox vaccine when he needed it.

If none of this is familiar to you, it is because of the success of vaccines. I don’t want to go back to the 1950 level of medical care. Trust our local health department for advice. Tell your legislators to protect the CDC’s ability to give us 2025 guidelines based on trusted science, not social media guesses.

Nancy Delware

Crystal Lake